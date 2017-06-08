Tony Awards Close-Up: How'd Lucas Steele Get Here? The GREAT COMET Star Explains His Journey to Broadway

Anatole is so much more than hot. Lucas Steele has been a part of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 from the very beginning, and in his years in the show, he's developed an incredibly nuanced version of Tolstoy's character. Below, watch as he explains why this has been the project of his dreams.

Steele's Broadway credits include: The Threepenny Opera with Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper. Off-Broadway: he has originated numerous roles in varied productions including Myths and Hymns (Prospect Theater Company), the Drama Desk nominated productions of The Kid (The New Group) and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova, Kazino) for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award for his portrayal of Anatole Kuragin. Television/Film: "Dangerous Liaisons" (pilot) and Photo Op. For more information visit www.LucasSteele.com.

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

