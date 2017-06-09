Tony Awards Close-Up: How Does Mary Beth Peil Feel Returning to the Tony Awards 32 Years Later? Find Out!

After a career in opera, Mary Beth Peil made her Broadway debut in 1985's THE KING AND I, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. Now, 32 years later, she's back on the ballot, earning herself a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performances as the dazzling Dowager Empress in Anastasia. Below, watch as she explains the promises she made to herself 32 years ago, and how surreal this moment is for her!

Mary Beth Peil's Broadway credits include: Les Liaisons Dangereuses; The Visit; Follies; Women on the Verge...; Sunday in the Park...; Nine; The King and I (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: many productions with Atlantic Theater (ensemble member and Obie winner); Cheever Evening, Later Life (Playwrights Horizon); First Ladies Suite (Transport Group); Sylvia (MTC); Hedda Gabler (NYTW). Regional: Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, About Face, Long Wharf, Yale Rep, Kennedy Center. TV: "The Good Wife" (Jackie); "Dawson's Creek" (Grams); "Law & Order: SVU"; "The Fringe." Film: The Contest, Mirrors, Plagues of Our Fathers, The Reagans, Stepford Wives II, Odd Couple II

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia comes to Broadway, transporting audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

