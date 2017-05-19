Tony Awards Close-Up: Find Out Why Awards Season Makes OSLO's Jefferson Mays Giddy!

Three years after taking Broadway by storm as the entire D'Ysquith clan (second Tony nomination), Jefferson Mays is back! His current role as Oslo's Terje Rød-Larsen has earned him his third nomination, for best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, and he's telling us why this time of year has him acting delirious and giddy all over again!

Mays' Broadway credits include: The Front Page, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Best Man, I Am My Own Wife, Pygmalion, Journey's End, Of Thee I Sing. Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure, Quills, Orestes. Regional: My Fair Lady, Quartermaine's Terms, The Importance of Being Earnest, She Stoops to Conquer, Tartuffe, Hamlet, Miss Julie, Private Lives. Film: Inherent Vice, Alfie, Kinsey, The Notorious Bettie Page, Cousin Bette. TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "The Knick," "The Americans," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Good Wife," "MildrEd Pierce," "Lie to Me," "Fringe," "Nurse Jackie," "The Closer." Awards: Tony, Drama Desk, Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Helen Hayes, Elliot Norton, Lucille Lortel, Theatre World, Drama League, Jefferson, Helpmann awards.

OSLO tells the true story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul and her husband, social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together - and fighting each other - as they seek to change the world.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

