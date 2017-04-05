Tituss Burgess, Julie Andrews & More Featured on JULIE'S GREENROOM Soundtrack, Out 4/14
Varèse Sarabande will release the JULIE'S GREENROOM - Original Netflix Series Soundtrack digitally on April 14 and on CD May 5, 2017. The soundtrack features songs performed by Broadway and screen legend Julie Andrews as well as wonderful guest stars such as Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Ellie Kemper and Tony and Emmy award winning performer Dave Hyde Pierce. Also included on the soundtrack is the original score composed by Ryan Shore (PRIME, THE GIRL NEXT DOOR).
JULIE'S GREENROOM is an all-new arts educational show for the very young starring the legendary Julie Andrews and brought to life by the ingenious minds at The Jim Henson Company. All-new puppet friends - the Greenies - learn all about the arts (dance, singing, performing, painting, and more) from Ms. Julie herself, her assistant Gus (Giullian Yao Gioiello), and talented guest stars (Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, David Hyde Pierce, Ellie Kemper) in each episode.
Ryan Shore is an Emmy® Award and Grammy® Award-nominated composer and songwriter for film, television, games, records and theater. His versatility and effortless ability to collaborate have quickly made him one of today's most sought-after composers. He was named Assistant Music Director and Contributing Composer / Arranger / Orchestrator for the 2015 Academy Awards.
TRACKLIST
1. Mash-Up (Theme Song) - Performed by Giullian Yao Gioiello
2. Anything Can Happen In the Theater - Performed by Julie Andrews & Giullian Yao Gioiello
3. Hugo
4. Shakespeare Shakes - Performed by Giullian Yao Gioiello, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Dorien Davies & Tyler Bunch
5. Spike's Despair
6. Let Your Voice Be Heard - Performed by Giullian Yao Gioiello, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Dorien Davies
7. Cheering Performed
8. When You Act Performed - Performed by Julie Andrews & Alec Baldwin
9. Fizz Breaks Joshua's Violin
10. Julie & Gus
11. Yes And - Performed by Ellie Kemper, Giullian Yao Gioiello, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Dorien Davies
12. Circus Day
13. You Gotta Bring the Wow - Performed by Giullian Yao Gioiello, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Dorien Davies & Tyler Bunch
14. Sticky Handshake
15. Juggling & Handstands
16. Cirque du Soleil
17. Snap It - Performed by Giullian Yao Gioiello, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Dorien Davies
18. Runaway Cart
19. Costume Workshop
20. Someone Else's Shoes - Performed by Tituss Burgess, Giullian Yao Gioiello, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo & Dorien Davies
21. A Scarftacular Day
22. Wheelchair Steed
23. Circle Up Greenies
24. Take A Leap Performed - Performed by David Hyde Pierce, Julie Andrews, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo & Dorien Davies
25. Mash-Up The Musical
26. Anything Can Happen in the Theater (Part 2) - Performed by Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Giullian Yao Gioiello, John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Dorien Davies & Tyler Bunch
27. Mash-Up (Reprise Finale) - Performed by John Tartaglia, Jennifer Barnhart, Frankie Cordero, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Dorien Davies & Tyler Bunch
JULIE'S GREENROOM is a Netflix Original produced by The Jim Henson Company and is executive produced by Julie Andrews, Emma WAlton Hamilton and Steve Sauer, and Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford for The Jim Henson Company. Emmy Award® winning actor and writer Joey Mazzarino is co-producer and director, Tom Keniston is producer, and Emmy Award® winner Bill Sherman is the series composer. The thirteen 30-minute episodes premiered globally on Netflix on March 17, 2017