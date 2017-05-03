Tim Federle Talks Self Help Book in Entertainment Weekly

Tim Federle, a former Broadway performer and co-book writer for Tuck Everlasting, has revealed the cover for his upcoming self-help book, LIFE IS LIKE A MUSICAL, in Entertainment Weekly.

"Everything I know about life I learned from doing theater, so it's kind of like "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff," with jazz hands. It isn't necessarily for people who spontaneously break into dance routines in the middle of the street. It's for anyone who wants to find their own song, whatever that means to them." Federle said to EW.

From the author of the hit cocktail books Tequila Mockingbird and Gone with the Gin comes a guide to getting ahead in life, love, and leadership-Broadway style! Before Tim Federle became a beloved author (his award-winning novels include Better Nate Than Ever, which Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda declared as "highly recommended" in the New York Times), Tim worked in the showbiz trenches as a Christina Aguilera back-up dancer, Radio City Polar bear, and card-carrying chorus boy on Broadway. Along the way, he discovered that the hard-earned lessons he was learning onstage could be applied to his life, too. Life is Like a Musical features 50 tips and anecdotes, with chapters such as "Let Someone Else Take a Bow," "Dance Like Everyone's Watching," and "Save the Drama for the Stage." This charming and clever guide will appeal to all ages and inspire readers to remember that they're the stars of their own life story.

Photo: via Amazon

