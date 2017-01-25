Tickets Now on Sale for Encore Screening of ALLEGIANCE

Back by popular demand, straight from the bright lights of Broadway to the big screen, and inspired by the true-life experiences of George Takei ("Star Trek," "Heroes"), ALLEGIANCE tells the moving story of one family, inspired by Takei's, whose life is upended by the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII.

Tickets are now on sale for the encore screening of "George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen" in movie theaters nationwide for one day on Sunday, February 19 at 12:55 p.m. local time. Following a successful cinematic premiere this past December, the event will begin with an exclusive introduction from Takei, and following the production, audiences will see special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators. The date coincides with the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, known as the Day of Remembrance, which marked the beginning of the forced relocation and internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during WWII.

Allegiance illuminates one of American history's lesser known chapters as it tells the story of Sam Kimura (Takei), transported back nearly six decades to when his younger self (Telly Leung, Godspell, "Glee") and his sister Kei (Tony Award®-winner Lea Salonga, Miss Saigon, Mulan) fought to stay connected to their heritage, their family and themselves after Japanese Americans were wrongfully imprisoned during World War II.

Tickets for "George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen" can be purchased online from www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Related Articles