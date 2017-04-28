The Muny Finds Its Full Company for ALL SHOOK UP

The Muny announced today its full cast and design teams for All Shook Up, the fourth production of its 99th season, which plays July 13-19. All Shook Up is proudly sponsored by US Bank.

"This is a company that will shake, rattle and roll the Muny audience," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "I'm so excited to see them rock this exciting Muny premiere."

This hip-swiveling ensemble includes Claire Avakian, Beth Crandall, Chloe Davis, Paul Ianiello, Wonza Johnson, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Sean Harrison Jones, Graham Keen, Alex Larson, Sarah Lynn Marion, Halle Morse, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Drew Redington, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, April Strelinger and Kevin Zak. The company will also be joined by the Muny kid and teen youth ensembles, and the Muny/Webster Intensive students. They join the previously announced Caroline Bowman (Natalie/Ed), Tim Rogan (Chad), Felicia Finley (Miss Sandra), Liz Mikel (Sylvia), Michele Ragusa (Mayor Matilda Hyde), Lara Teeter (Jim Haller), Jerry Vogel (Sheriff Earl), Barrett Riggins (Dennis), Ciara Alyse Harris (Lorraine) and Paul Schwensen (Dean Hyde).

An incredible design team leads this production with scenic design by Luke Canterella, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Kelley Jordan, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Set to the chart-topping hits of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, himself, Elvis Presley, and based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, All Shook Up follows the story of Natalie, a tomboy mechanic with a longing heart, and Chad, a mysterious, hip-swiveling roustabout who is new to town and ready to shake things up. Set in the 1950s, and filled with secret crushes, hysterical shenanigans and matters of the heart, this is one Muny production that promises to have the entire family dancing in their "Blue Suede Shoes."

Season tickets are now available. Single tickets will be available beginning May 8.

The seven shows in the 2017 Muny season are: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney's The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5- 11), All Shook Up (July 13-19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), A Chorus Line (July 29- August 4), and Newsies (August 7-13).

World Wide Technology (WWT) and The Steward Family Foundation have once again made a leadership gift to continue as the Muny's 2017 Season Presenting Sponsor. They became the first overall season sponsor in the history of The Muny in 2014 and will continue in that role through 2017.

