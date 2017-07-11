The Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes Actress and Author Alexandra Silber

This week we're so excited to carry on the Broadwaysted "Tradition" with actress and author Alexandra Silber! We're pouring out vodka and wine while Al spills about her experiences with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, her epic introduction to her idol Angela Lansbury, and her new role as novelist with her new book "After Anatevka: A Novel Inspired by Fiddler on the Roof."

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds us all raving about the incredible INDECENT (seriously see it before it closes August 6th!), discussing Brendon Urie's brilliant optioning up in KINKY BOOTS, loving the performances in MISS SAIGON, and truly moved by the powerful SOJOURNERS & HER PORTMANTEAU at New York Theatre Workshop. Al chats what it was like to become a face of TodayTix and then shares the big news that you can follow her cat, Tatiana Angela Lansbury Romanov, on instagram @ifeelkitty.

Because Al has experience adapting Greek tragedies and Kevin has a degree in Greco-Roman mythology, Game Master Kimberly prepared a Greek Tragedy quiz (filled with Disney's Hercules movie trivia) and then introduced a new game, "After Act Two." We have a blast with Al Silbs so listen in and make sure to get a copy of "After Anatevka!"

Listen to the episode here:

Alexandra's Bio : Alexandra Silber is a talented actress, singer, and writer who was recently seen on Broadway in the celebrated revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. She attended Interlochen Center for the Arts and continued her training at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow and graduated days before her professional and West End debut as Laura Fairlie in Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE WOMAN IN WHITE. Her other credits include MASTER CLASS with Tyne Daly, HELLO AGAIN, and CAROUSEL. Alexandra's novel, "After Anatevka," a sequel to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, is available in stores and online now. Follow Al @alsilbs

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

