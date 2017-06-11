THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG's Nigel Hook Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play

Nigel Hook has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play for The Play That Goes Wrong. Hook is a UK based set and costume designer. He has designed for The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End, on Broadway, and in multiple productions around the world. His work has also been seen in THARK at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre, at the Wemland Opera in Sweden, in Dial M For Murder at the Vienna English Theatre, at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, Hitchhikers Guide to Fazakerley at The Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool, and more. Hook received his Post Graduate Diploma in Technical Theatre from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Broadway has a brand new British import, and it's too late to send it back! Winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is a celebration of the best of live theater... and the worst. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor.



This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a Broadway show- a ramshackle set, a leading lady with a concussion, and a corpse that can't play dead. It's a classic mystery... and it's a mystery how it ever got to Broadway!



Direct from a bafflingly successful run on London's West End, this sidesplitting show-within-a-show will move you... from your house to the theater and back. Ben Brantley of The New York Times called it "A gut-busting hit!" and we only bribed him a little. If you thought One Man, Two Guvnors was the finest British comedy to ever cross the pond, The Play That Goes Wrong will prove you right. Don't miss this strictly limited (though likely too long) engagement!

