THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Broadway Stars- COMPANY's Kate Loprest

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

Want to know what hooked your favorite Broadway stars to a career in the theater? Dying to know more about their dream roles? Their Broadway crushes? Every Friday afternoon, BroadwayWorld is bringing you THE FRIDAY SIX: Q&As with the best of Broadway and beyond.

In this week's edition, we caught up with Kate Loprest, who is currently starring in COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

The first Broadway show I ever saw was the Roundabout's Original Revival of CABARET at Studio 54. My Dad and I sat at a table front and center. At the time, it was starring Susan Egan and John Secada. To this day, Sally Bowles sits far atop the list of characters I MUST play before I die.



What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

My show-veralls! Anybody who has worked with me knows what they are. Sae La Chin made them for all the girls in the WONDERLAND ensemble for opening and they have gone everywhere with me since. They're onesie overalls made of fleece and are perfect for pin-curls to between show naps. Don't be jealous ;)

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

My most recent "the show must go on" moment happened in February of this year. I was doing a play at The Barrow Group and on our days off, someone had come in and torn apart our sound board killing all our sound cues. Our crew worked for hours to try and get it back and at 15 minutes, with an audience standing in the lobby, we decided "the show must go on" and that we, the cast, would all make the sound cues. That night, I not only played my part, but the role of "the phone", "song on the radio" - yes, I sang, and "bagpipes". Thank God I had friends there, because no one would have believed it.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

See my answer for question #1.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Jake Gyllenhaal. Now and forever. I have no shame. (I love you, Jake!!!)

Where can people follow you online?

Please follow me on my website, www.KateLoprest.com, on IG @kloprest, on Twitter @KateLoprest AND on my new lifestyle show that I host, Living Small TV (on IG @LivingSmallTV).

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles