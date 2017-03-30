THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Recoups on the Road

Stuart Thompson and Tim Levy for NT America, producers of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, have announced that the US National Tour of the acclaimed production has recouped its original investment.

Opening in Rochester, New York in September 2016, the $3.3 million production has paid back the production investment in just 21 playing weeks. Staged on a full Equity Production Contract, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME continues on tour in the US through September 24.

Lisa Burger, Executive Director of the National Theatre, said: "At the National we make world-class theatre for everyone. We are delighted that so many people have embraced CURIOUS INCIDENT in London, around the UK and during its record-breaking run on Broadway. Now, as it continues its US tour, we're absolutely thrilled that audiences right across America are also able to enjoy this wonderful and uplifting production."

Written by Simon Stephens, adapted from Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, and directed by Marianne Elliott, the production is designed by three-time Olivier Award-winner Bunny Christie, with lighting by Tony Award-winner Paule Constable, video design by Finn Ross, choreography by Scott Graham and Olivier Award-winner Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and hair and wig design by David BrIan Brown.

The record-breaking Broadway production of the National Theatre's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME ran at the Barrymore Theatre from October 5, 2014 to September, 2016, the longest run for a straight play on Broadway in over a decade. THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME won five Tony Awards including Best Play, six Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Play, five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Production of a Broadway Play, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or off-Broadway Play.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME originally opened at the National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre in 2012 and later transferred to London's West End following a sold-out run at the NT. The production received seven 2013 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, and continues its acclaimed run at the Gielgud Theatre until June 3rd, 2017. A second tour of the UK and Ireland continues until September 2017.

A limited six-week run of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME will open at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto beginning October 10, 2017.

The North American tour is produced by Stuart Thompson, Tim Levy for NT America, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures Inc., Lisa Burger for NT Productions, Bob Boyett,Roger and William Berlind, Scott M. Delman, Roy Furman, Glass Half Full Productions, Ruth Hendel, JFLT TLP Partnership, Jon B. Platt, Scott Rudin, Triple Play Broadway and The Shubert Organization.

For more about the show, visit www.CuriousOnTour.com.

