TDF & Broadway League's Site for Theatergoers with Disabilities Honored at 2017 Webby Awards

Theatre Development (TDF) and The Broadway League announced today that their website Theatre Access NYC ( www.theatreaccess.nyc ) has received recognition for excellence in web design.

The initiative has been given honors for both Best Practices and Best Event Listings in the 21st Annual Webby Awards. Theatre Access NYC, which was launched in March 2016, was to assist theatregoers with disabilities in finding accessible performances of Broadway productions.

Theatre Access NYC was developed to help theatregoers with physical disabilities or autism and other sensory sensitivities find Broadway shows with the particular type of accessibility service they require. Theatre Access NYC is an intuitive, user-friendly show finder that allows users to filter and sort through dozens of Broadway shows based on accessibility, and provides details including dates, times and ticket availability for accessible performances.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts, including Executive Creative Director at Refinery29 Piera Gelardi, Musicians Questlove & Grimes, Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram Eva Chen, Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone, Gimlet Media CEO Alex Blumberg, and Jimmy Kimmel.

"Honorees like Theatre Access NYC are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said David-Michel Davies, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year."

"We're honored to receive this recognition," said Victoria Bailey, Theatre Development Fund's Executive Director. "We at TDF believe that the arts are essential and should be available to everyone. This site is a big leap in that direction."

"It is a sincere honor to be recognized by The Webby Awards, as our goal for Theatre Access NYC is to provide all theatregoers who want to experience our shows an easy-to-navigate place where they can find extensive information in one location," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

Among the services listed on Theatre Access NYC are:

* Mobility issues - wheelchair access, info on stairs/elevators in theatres, accessible restrooms, water fountains, etc;

* Mild to severe hearing loss - theatres that regularly provide iCaption units (handheld closed caption units) and assistive listening devices (headphone units that amplify the sound onstage), as well as listings of upcoming specially scheduled open captioned and sign language interpreted performances;

* Mild to severe vision loss - theatres that always provide D-scriptive audio devices (which provide a detailed account of all onstage activity) as well as listings for upcoming specially scheduled audio described performances); and

* Autism friendly performances - upcoming scheduled autism/sensory friendly performances (creating a safe, supportive environment for an audience of families with children and adults on the autism spectrum. The shows are performed with minor adjustments to lighting and sound cues).

ACCESSIBILITY STATEMENT for THEATRE ACCESS NYC

We want everyone who visits the Theatre Access website to feel welcome and find the experience rewarding. To help us make the Theatre Access website a positive place for everyone, we've been using the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0. These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities, and user friendly for everyone. The guidelines have three levels of accessibility (A, AA and AAA). We've chosen Level AA as the target for the Theatre Access website. Improvements and fine-tuning will continue as users help us make the site as user- friendly as possible.

THE WEBBY AWARDS have been hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Film & Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social and Podcasts & Digital Audio. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: Google, Vitamin T, EY, YouTube, WP Engine, Advertising Age, Billboard, Creativepool, Daily Pnut, Digiday, FITC, General Assembly, It's Nice That, Mashable, Northside Festival, NUMA, Protein, RGD, Social Media Week, SoDA, Springwise, Sysomos, Taste Talks, The Hollywood Reporter, TubeFilter, WeRSM, WNYC.

THEATRE DEVELOPMENT FUND (TDF) was created in the conviction that the live theatrical arts afford a unique expression of the human condition that must be sustained and nurtured. It is dedicated to developing diverse audiences for live theatre and dance, and strengthening the performing arts community in New York City. Since 1968, TDF's programs have provided over 95 million people with access to performances at affordable prices and have returned over $2.7 billion to thousands of productions. Best known for its TKTS Discount Booths, TDF's membership, outreach, access (including its internationally renowned Autism Theatre Initiative) and award-winning education programs - as well as its Costume Collection - have introduced thousands of people to the theatre and helped make the unique experience of theatre available to everyone, including students and people with disabilities. Recent TDF honors include a 2011 Mayor's Award for Arts and Culture, a 2012 Tony Honor for Excellence for its Open Doors Arts Education Program, a 2012 New York Innovative Theatre Award for its support of the off-Off Broadway community, and a 2013 Lortel Award "Outstanding Body of Work Award." For more information about TDF, go to: www.tdf.org.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry. Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys), Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, BwayZone.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally. For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow @TheBwayLeague on Twitter and visit us at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague. Download the free Broadway.org and IBDB mobile apps from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

