Stars of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, HAMILTON and WAITRESS to Sing Songs by Lyons & Pakchar at Rockwood Music Hall

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Stars of Broadway's Once on This Island, Hamilton and Waitress will join contemporary composing team Douglas Lyons & Ethan D. Pakchar in concert August 28th at Rockwood Music Hall's Stage 2.

Lyons and Pakchar's debut album #Love(Live) was nominated "Best-Live Album of 2013" by BroadwayWorld. Their sound dares to fuse R&B, pop and musical theatre music together.

Since 2013 their music has played Lincoln Center, Goodspeed Musicals (Johnny Mercer Writing Colony), Prospect Theater Company (The Funeral), The Old Globe, Seattle Rep, 11th Hour Theatre Company, Queens Theatre, NAMT, Musical Theater Factory and more. In 2018, their new musical FIVE POINTS will get its world premiere at Theater Latte Da in Minneapolis. The duo is also currently under commission with Seattle's 5th Ave Theatre.

Produced by Kimberly Marable, the concert cast features Mykal Kilgore (Hair), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton) Katie Thompson (Giant), Julius Thomas III (The Scottsboro Boys), Anthony Alfaro (The View Upstairs), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Kyle Taylor Parker (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), T. Oliver Reid (Once on This Island) Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening), Anita Welch (Bubble Boy), Bonnie Milligan (Gigantic), Ben Roseberry (Lion King Tour), Nicole Loewenstein (Polkadots), Jordon Bolden (SAGA), Tamika Sonja Lawerence (Come From Away), Allison Lea Bender (TL;DR) and Jackson Perrin. With musical directon by Darius Smith.

The 7pm concert will debut a ton of brand new material from various projects and a few favorites from #Love(Live).

Tickets are only $15. Rockwood Music Hall is located at 196 Allen St, New York,NY. Get tickets at www.ticketfly.com/event/1491788, and get a taste of Lyons & Pakchar's music below!

Photo Credit: Christoper Boudewyns

Related Articles