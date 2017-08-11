Stage & Screen Stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Shoba Narayan to Read INSOMNIA TV Pilot in NYC

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Jenna Ushkowitz (Fox's Glee, Broadway's Waitress), Shoba Narayan (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), and Vishaal Reddy (Upcoming Marvel Netflix Series) to lead private industry reading of Insomnia, a new comedy-drama.

Barry Ivan is directing the TV pilot reading, which will be held at the Music Hall of the Dramatists Guild Fund on August 14th in Manhattan.

The cast also features Jason Veasey (Broadway's The Lion King), James Cusati Moyer (Broadway's Six Degrees of Separation), Troy Iwata (Off- Broadway's The Boy Who Danced On Air), Hannah Flam (The Producers at Paper Mill Playhouse), and Billy Mason (Mamma Mia, In the Heights at Pittsburgh CLO).

Insomnia, written by Vishaal Reddy, is a comedy-drama that follows an Indian-American insomniac writer, who secretly moonlights as a male escort on the streets of Manhattan. He encounters sexuality, racism, euphoria and loneliness during his endless search for inspiration, love and a good night's sleep.

