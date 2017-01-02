Skylar Astin and Anna Camp Visit Ben Platt at DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Talk about a Barden reunion! Ben Platt shared on Instagram his "shmom and shdad," newlyweds and PITCH PERFECT co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, visiting him backstage at Dear Evan Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

PITCH PERFECT stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin tied the knot on Saturday, September 10th, 2016. In attendance were cast mates from the musical comedy including Brittany Snow, who served as a brides maid, Ben Platt (DEAR EVAN HANSON) and Rebel Wilson (West End's GUYS & DOLLS).

Shmom and shdad came to visit @DearEvanHansen and my ?? exploded A photo posted by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:22pm PST



