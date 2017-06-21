Sheldon and Margery Harnick Release 2nd Book, KOI: A MODERN FOLKTALE, Today

Margery Gray Harnick and Matt Harnick have joined their talents for photography with Sheldon Harnick's lyrical writing to publish "Koi: A Modern Folktale", available today, June 21, 2017.

Koi are unusually beautiful creatures. Perhaps because of their unusual beauty, koi have inspired a variety of legends. The recurrent theme in these legends is that koi, because of their endurance and perseverance, have become symbolic of overcoming adversity and fulfilling one's destiny. In one of the more celebrated versions of this legend, koi are rewarded for their endurance and perseverance by being transformed into dragon fish.

While visiting with their daughter, Beth, in Malibu, Margie began taking photos of the koi. Sheldon and Margie both wondered "where do these fish come from?" After researching the history of koi, they discovered there were many legends behind the fish. However, Sheldon was inspired by the extraordinary beauty of the fish and Margie's photographs to create his own legend.

According to Sheldon, "we felt that the delight we experienced from simply observing these exquisite creatures was more than enough to earn them a glorious reward."

In this version, koi are rewarded for a reason other than endurance and perseverance. Through the years, the gods have noted how much pleasure men and women have derived simply from observing the prismatic beauty of the koi. For this gift to mankind, the gods decided to transform the most beautiful koi into majestic and powerful dragons.

Margery Harnick's photographs not only show this transformation taking place but also capture the remarkable beauty of these creatures in ways that most people have never seen. Additional photographs by Matt Harnick portray the gods and the dragons.

Since koi are Asian in origin, Sheldon Harnick has chosen to deliver the narrative in the form of haiku verses. The union of photographs and verses makes a charming and artistically satisfying combination.

What the Harnicks' colleagues and friends have said about the book:

"In this masterful book, Margie, Matt, and Sheldon Harnick weave together their disparate crafts. Through their luminous photos and his beautiful poetry, they frame the mighty Koi and get after its essence. You'll never see Koi the same again". - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Margery Harnick joins the pantheon of extraordinary photographers. In her latest book, dedicated to those exotic, mysterious and gloriously beautiful Japanese koi, she captures the almost religious essence of these mythic creatures. And Sheldon Harnick's haiku verses celebrate a culture which, incredibly, traces its origins to Paleolithic times". - Hal Prince

"Margery and Sheldon Harnick bring the exuberance of their 51-year marriage to this vibrant exploration of the exotic koi fish, a spectacular photographic journey that captures the couple's shared enthusiasm and bottomless spirit. Along with their son Matthew, the Harnicks uncover the enduring myth and mystery of the koi, with colorful portraits and enchanting prose." - Marlo Thomas

"This book of astonishing photos of koi by Margery, transformations by Matthew and haiku by Sheldon Harnick is easily the most exquisite family endeavor I ever saw. That this gorgeous book was created by a family is testament to what we could all do if we were all family in this way. I haven't stopped talking about this book, these images and their power. You have to see it!" - Marsha Norman

"Sheldon, Margery, and Matt Harnick's Koi is lyrically and visually beautiful, timelessly poignant and teeming with magic and joy. I defy you not to see the world with fresh eyes after you've experienced this heaven-sent dose of enchantment. It is a total treat for the heart, mind, and eyes." - David Rockwell

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Koi: A Modern Folktale

Photographs by Margery Gray Harnick & Matt Harnick

Written by Sheldon Harnick

(Beaufort Books-June 21, 2017-$24.95)

9780825308413

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Margery Gray Harnick is an accomplished actress, painter, and photographer who has been exhibited in New York City and East Hampton.

Matt Harnick, a published photographer, recently released his own book, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: A New York Holiday Tradition.

Sheldon Harnick is an acclaimed Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Broadway lyricist for such beloved musicals as Fiorello!, Fiddler On The Roof, and She Loves Me, among many others.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles