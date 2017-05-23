Sam Mendes In Talks to Helm Live-Action PINOCCHIO for Disney

Variety reports that Sam Mendes is currently in discussions to direct Disney's live-action adaptation of PINOCCHIO. Sources tell the site that the director will not be able to sit down with studio execs about the project until he completes his commitment to the West End play THE FERRYMAN, now in production.



As BWW previously reported, Peter Hedges will pen the script for the film, with Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano producing.



Mendes will no longer take on directing duties for Disney's upcoming remake of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH as previously reported. The English stage and film director served as Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse and helmed 1998's THE BLUE ROOM on Broadway and the musical revival of CABARET that same year. More recently, he directed 2003's Broadway revival of GYPSY and 2006's THE VERTICAL HOUR.



"Pinocchio" was a groundbreaking achievement in the area of effects animation, giving realistic movement to vehicles, machinery and natural elements such as rain, lightning, snow, smoke, shadows and water. The film was released to theaters on February 23, 1940.



"Pinocchio" became the first animated feature to win a competitive Academy Award, winning two for Best Music, Original Score and for Best Music, Original Song for "When You Wish Upon A Star." The beloved ballad became an instantly recognizable cornerstone of Disney's entertainment legacy. In 1994, "Pinocchio" was added to the United States National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

