STAGE TUBE: SOMETHING ROTTEN Releases Teaser Video for Renaissance Cover of What You Own from RENT

Turns out, whether you're living in America at the end of the millennium, or at the end of the Renaissance, it's all about the material goods, and Shylock Productions has released a new music video to remind us all. Accompanied by traditional Renaissance instruments, such as the lute and the recorder, Adam Pascal, Josh Grisetti, and Rob McClure (who currently star in the musical as Shakespeare and the Bottom brothers) give the popular RENT anthem, What You Own an old-new twist.

The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick andGolden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, is playing on Broadway at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street) through January 1, 2017. The first national tour of the musical launches January 17, 2017.

