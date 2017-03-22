Revised HADESTOWN Will Get NYC Workshop; Is Broadway Next?

BroadwayWorld has just learned that a a revised version of Hadestown, which ran off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop last year, will get a New York City Workshop later this week. The cast will be led by Reeve Carney, Gizel Jimenez, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, and André De Shields with James Brown III, Marcus Choi, LuLu Fall, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Adam Perry, and Rocky Vega.

Following the workshop, the musical will play at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in Alberta, Canada, where, according to the Globe and Mail, it is being groomed for Broadway.

Hadestown premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in May 2016, where it played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses. This new musical written by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed with and directed by the three-time OBIE Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, follows Orpheus' mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Together we travel from wide open plains where love and music are not enough nourishment to survive the winter, down to Hadestown, an industrialized world of mindless labor. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's beguiling melodies and poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against death.

Hadestown was originally developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center under the supervision of Dale Franzen and Mara Isaacs/Octopus Theatricals. The project was further developed in collaboration with The Broad Stage through NYTW's Artist Workshop programming, including the annual Usual Suspects Summer Residency at Dartmouth College and the Larson Lab Studio. Hadestown is a winner of a Richard Rodgers Production Award, administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

