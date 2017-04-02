Review Roundup: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Attempts to Open on Broadway - Updating Live!

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

The Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End comedy, which officially began performances Thursday, March 9, opens on Broadway today, April 2, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street).

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong stars the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. The cast also includes Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Matt Windman, amNY: "The Play That Goes Wrong" is a nonstop, intensifying rush in which the murder mystery is performed from beginning to end...The eight performers have individual personalities but come together to form a tight ensemble well-disciplined in the art of being hilariously bad.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: The exceptional direction of the piece, by Mark Bell, embraces risk and danger to an extraordinary extent. That means "The Play That Goes Wrong" never seems safe or comfortable in its own skin - the tricked-out design by Nigel Hook is exceptionally clever and suffused with booby traps of considerable aesthetic imagination, but it remains persistently tawdry, as it should be, of course. And thus at no point is "The Play That Goes Wrong" one of those smug, accomplished London imports, sets collapsing on cue and well-spoken farceurs risking nothing.

Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter: The production certainly fulfills its modest creative aspirations. The actors are very good at being bad and are so daring with the outrageous physical comedy that we often fear for their safety. There's no paucity of wit to the proceedings, and director Mark Bell stages the action with clockwork precision. Nigel Hook's purposefully cheesy set design deserves special commendation, rivaling Disney's Haunted Mansion with the ingenuity of its surprises. But for all the strenuous effort involved, the repetitive show evaporates in your mind the moment it concludes.

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: An overabundance of non-sensical sight gags, slow burns, pratfalls, missed cues, wink-winks and the like dull the viewer's senses and drag out a sophomoric sketch that would be sharper and funnier at an intermissionless 80 minutes. On the other hand, staged with more commitment than panache by Mark Bell, The Play That Went Wrong aspires to no higher goal than escapism untainted by North Korea, Trump, Putin, the opening of the baseball season, Neil Gorsuch, and possibly striking writers. As George W. Bush said, mission accomplished.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: The Play That Goes Wrong features an utterly terrible fictional script executed utterly terribly by a terrible group of fictional actors, enveloped in a real-life brilliant script executed brilliantly by a very real and very brilliant group of actors. You only realize you've been smiling, gasping and laughing for nearly two hours when it comes to not smiling upon your return to the regular world.

Thom Geier, The Wrap: "The Play That Goes Wrong" sometimes threatens to outstay its welcome and dissipate its considerable charms over time. There is, after all, a fine line between repetition for comic effect and the tedium of beating a punchline until it is good and dead. But the Broadway production is considerably tighter than the one that played two years ago on London's West End...For much of its two-hour running time, "The Play That Goes Wrong" offers a hilarious tribute to the spirit of the theater and the mantra that the show must go on - served up with a thick slice of ham.

Frank Rizzo, Variety: "Wrong" isn't interested in the relationship between its characters and the ones they portray in the play-within-a-play. It's more lowbrow, interested in the gag and shameless in how it gets it: sometimes incredibly inventively, but sometimes going for the low-hanging fruit. (A special nod goes to sound designer Andrew Johnson who created the various bonks, splats, and crashes.)...It's clear from the beginning - even before the beginning with its pre-show shtick - that wrong will be just right. But it takes a while before the laughs come at full speed.

Adam Feldman, Time Out: If you want to have a good time at this show, chances are good that you will; there are many funny sequences, and I laughed a lot. But you may find it rather exhausting. With almost no baseline reality from which to depart, the show is all payoffs and no setups; it's like a stand-up routine consisting only of punch lines

Joe Dziemianowicz: NY Daily News: A comedy that comes up short with laughs and overstays its welcome - now that's murder.

Linda Winer, Newsday: "The Play That Goes Wrong," the winner of London's Olivier for best comedy, finds the line that separates the annoying and stupid from the I-can't-believe-I'm-laughing-at-this brilliance. And when the company aptly called the Mischief Theatre hits that line, which it does over and over, resistance is ultimately futile.

Stephen Suskin, Huffington Post: Mark Bell has directed, and under his expert hand the performances all go wrong; the scenery goes wrong, to catastrophic effect; even the sound cues go wrong, and when was the last time you heard sound cues generating applause? All told, The Play That Goes Wrong goes uproariously right.

Related Articles