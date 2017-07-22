Reeve Carney and More Set for Lab of Sleepy Hollow Rock Opera HEADLESS at The Wallis

HEADLESS - a modern gothic rock-opera ghost story that revisits author Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow from co-writers Bradley Bredeweg (Freeform's "The Fosters," Showtime's "Intersection," Bill Condon's Side Show on Broadway) and Brad Hooks (Freeform's "The Fosters") - will be the focus of a new work development lab that will explore the score, story and new stage technology over the course of two and a half weeks at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) in Beverly Hills. The lab will launch on Thursday, July 6 and will culminate with closed presentations on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 (presentations by private invitation only).

Headless' development lab cast features Ashley Argota (Freeform's "The Fosters," Broadway's The Lion King); Reeve Carney (FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show,' Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Broadway's Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark); Rob Evans (Broadway's Jekyll & Hyde), Tamyra Gray (FOX's "American Idol" and "Boston Public"); Jon Robert Hall (FOX's "Grease: Live" and "Glee," Las Vegas' Rock of Ages); Emma Hunton (Broadway's Spring Awakening, first National Tour of Wicked as Elphaba); and Scott Porter (NBC's "Friday Night Lights," CBS' "Scorpion"). Through a collaboration with Google, the development lab will also focus on the exploration of storytelling that utilizes next generation technology on stage.

"Brad and I consider ourselves so fortunate to be in such great hands at The Wallis," said Bredeweg. "The Wallis is extremely supportive and at the forefront in nurturing forward-thinking musical theater. Along with Google's generous support in developing new technologies for live theatre and this first class Broadway bound cast that we have assembled-we're kids in a theatrical candy store. We just can't wait to get into a room with such incredible talent."

"With our commitment to support LA-based artists in the three genres of theater, music and dance, we are thrilled to host Bradley, Brad and the Headless lab cast during the early stages of this exciting project," said Paul Crewes, The Wallis' Artistic Director.

Generations after the original event in Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod Crane III, a writer digging up his family's story, returns to the Hollow to find a town controlled by a tyrannical Mayor who exploits the legend of the headless Horseman to control the townspeople with fear. Ichabod's big, beating heart and his desire to uncover the truth leads him to a gorgeous young woman who might just help Ichabod on his journey to uncover what really happened to his ancestor.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Co-writers Bradley Bredeweg and his producing partner Peter Paige, collectively known as Blazing Elm Entertainment, are the Creators, Executive Producers and Showrunners of the critically-acclaimed Walt Disney Company/Freeform series "The Fosters," alongside Executive Producing partners Jennifer Lopez and JoAnna Johnson. The series, now entering its fifth season, has garnered many accolades and awards including Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Awards, Emmy's Television Academy Honors Award for excellence in Television, The Television Critics Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Teen Choice Awards Best Drama Series. Bradley recently directed "The Fosters" epic Romeo & Juliet musical episode, which went on to become a #1 selling episode on iTunes and Amazon. The soundtrack, which featured ten original songs by composer Brad Hooks, also topped the Soundtrack charts on iTunes. Bradley also recently directed "The Long Haul" episode starring television and film icons Annie Potts and Rob Morrow. Bredeweg is the co-writer of Tut starring Sir Ben Kingsley for Muse Entertainment, which premiered on Paramount/Viacom's SpikeTV in summer 2015. It has gone on to become one of the most successful mini-series in recent history. Bradley is also currently working on new drama series for Showtime, a half-hour coming of age series for Lionsgate, as well as a new animated series for DreamWorks. In the theater world, Bredeweg produced the critically acclaimed revival of Side Show on Broadway, directed by Academy Award winner Bill Condon. Bradley also produced the massively successful hit Green Day's American Idiot on London's West End. Bradley is also one of the major investors in the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway Box Office smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre.

Brad Hooks, recording artist and lead singer of the band The Young Romans, is the on-set music composer for the Freeform series "The Fosters." A classically trained pianist and world-touring performer, Hooks brought his piano-rock sensibilities as music director to Romeo and Juliet: Love Is A Battlefield (2015-16), a musical created by writing partner Bradley Bredeweg, which played to sold out shows for three runs in Los Angeles. Hooks is also a music producer and actor with songs and cameos in shows ranging from "American Idol," "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Animal Kingdom," to movies such as Mother's Day and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.

Ashley Argota (Katrina) is best known for her television roles in show such as "True Jackson, VP," "Lab Rats," "How To Build A Better Boy" and "The Fosters." She starred in Disney's hit Broadway musical The Lion King as Young Nala at only 11 years old, and also became the youngest performer to ever win five times in a row at "Amateur Night at The Apollo." Over the last few years, she has balanced her time between shooting multiple films and television shows with performing on stage all around Los Angeles, most notably in Bradley Bredeweg/Rockwell Table & Stage's production of Romeo & Juliet: Love Is A Battlefield where she played Juliet. Ashley just finished filming a series regular role on "Liberty Crossing," set to premiere later this year.

Reeve Carney (Ichabod) was most recently seen as Riff Raff in the remake of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" on FOX. Before that, he appeared in Showtime's series "Penny Dreadful" as DorIan Gray. Reeve originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark. Handpicked by director Julie Taymor, with the chance to perform music by U2's Bono and The Edge, Reeve found himself with a mentorship any young singer would cut a deal with the devil to get. "Reeve was everything we could have hoped for: an amazing voice and a truly charismatic presence," says Bono. Other film credits include: Gemini, The Tempest and Snow Falling on Cedars. Reeve fronts the rock band Carney, whose album Mr. Green Vol. 1 is out on DAS Label/Interscope. His debut solo album, Youth is Wasted, was released last October.

Rob Evan (Mayor) has performed in seven leading roles on the New York Stage including the original Broadway cast of Jekyll & Hyde, playing the title roles for three years and over 1,000 performances worldwide. As a vocalist and recording artist, Rob is a member of the multi-platinum-selling rock band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He can be heard on TSO's The Lost Christmas Eve (Certified Double Platinum) and Nightcastle, which debuted at #5 on Billboard's Top 100 (certified Platinum). He has opened for and performed with Sir Elton John, Trisha Yearwood, Phil Collins, REM, Bonnie Tyler, Joe Walsh and Usher. He was lead vocalist for Jim Steinman's The Dream Engine and has been featured with over 50 major symphonies around the world. Rob co-created, produced and starred in his Classical Rock Fusion project, ROCKTOPIA, which filmed its national PBS special at the State Hungarian Opera House in Budapest last summer. He is currently co-creating and producing a residency for NBC's "The Voice" which will open at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas next February.

Tamyra Gray (Woman in White), powerhouse singer, successful songwriter and acclaimed actress of stage and screen, is a multi-hyphenate force of nature. Whether it was debuting in the inaugural season of "American Idol," taking Broadway by storm as Mimi in RENT or writing the #1 selling single of 2004, "I Believe" for Fantasia, Tamyra has always pursued her art with passion and dedication. In 2011, she was thrilled to receive the "Best Lead Female (equity)" for the Beverly Hills / Hollywood NAACP 22nd Annual Theatre Awards (for appearing in Debbie Allen's Twist). She recently played Kate in the If/Then National Tour in 2016. Tamyra credits her family for her joie de vivre and reminding her everyday what life's about: having fun and bringing your best self to every aspect of your life.

Jon Robert Hall (Brom) began his entertainment career as a session singer. Growing up in the LA area, he sang on records for Michael Jackson, Josh Groban, P.O.D, Celine Dion, Childish Gambino, and many more. His voice can also be heard in tentpole films like Armageddon, Deep Impact, Amistad, Rock of Ages, and recently in Sing, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, La La Land, and the new Transformers. He has also written songs for Disney and can be heard on many of their tracks. Background singing helped him segue into a successful acting career when he booked "Glee" and ended up recurring on the series for the next three years. He went on to play Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages (Vegas), followed by leading roles in west coast productions, a guest star role opposite Julianne Hough in Fox's "Grease Live," and many other roles on popular television shows. Jon has been collaborating with Nashville songwriters, along with Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts, to release an EP sometime this later year.

Emma Hunton (Liz) recently finished the world premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday as Ellie/Katherine Blake at Signature Theater and the La Jolla Playhouse. Previous credits include the first national tour of Wicked (Elphaba), the National Tour and Broadway companies of Next To Normal (Natalie), RENT Off- Broadway at New World Stages (Maureen), and the Broadway company of Spring Awakening (Ilse) as well as numerous musical parodies at Rockwell Table & Stage.

Scott Porter (Headless) is perhaps best known for his critically-acclaimed performance on the Emmy-winning NBC drama "Friday Night Lights," on which he starred as the fallen quarterback, Jason Street. He also charmed audiences for four seasons starring as George Tucker, resident lawyer and southern gentleman, on the CW series "Hart of Dixie." Most recently, he recurred as Tim Armstrong in the popular CBS drama series, "Scorpion." Porter also had recurring roles on the CBS hit drama "The Good Wife," opposite Julianna Margulies, and on "Caprica," the prequel series to the SyFy smash hit "Battlestar Galactica." Porter can be heard as the voice of Luke in Telltale Games' "The Walking Dead: Season 2," as well as numerous other animated shows and video games. On the big screen, Porter appeared in Maggie Carey's The To Do List, alongside Aubrey Plaza and Bill Hader. He also starred in Jamie Linden's romantic comedy Ten Year, alongside Channing Tatum, Kate Mara and Rosario Dawson. Additional film credits include Dear John, directed by Lasse Hallstrom, opposite Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried; The Good Guy, an independent drama starring Alexis Bledel, Bryan Greenberg and Aaron Yoo; Bandslam, directed by Todd Graff also starring Lisa Kudrow and Vanessa Hudgens; Andy and Larry Wachowski's live-action Speed Racer; Prom Night; Music and Lyrics, starring Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore. After moving to New York City in 2005, Porter starred in two off-Broadway productions: Altar Boyz as Matthew (Drama League Ensemble Cast Nominee) and the award-winning Toxic Audio (Drama Desk Award, Most Unique Theatrical Experience). Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, he considers that city, Austin and Orlando, as his homes.

