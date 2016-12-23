Planned TV Series Based on LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES Will Not Move Forward

According to Deadline, a planned television reboot of the cult 1999 film CRUEL INTENTIONS, which itself was an adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos 1782 novel LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES, is not moving forward.

Options on the pilot's cast, which included actress Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her film role as Kathryn, will expire next week and will not be renewed. However, the site reports that producing studio Sony TV is considering redeveloping the idea.



NBC originally developed and ordered the pilot last season and was considering it for a summer run. However by the end of October, the network opted to pass on the project. Over the past two months, Sony TV has shopped it to other outlets, with several expressing interest in a "new take" on the original premise.



The 1999 teen drama CRUEL INTENTIONS starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. The modern-day take on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 18th century French novel was set amongst wealthy teenagers attending high school in modern New York City.



The film started as an independent film with a small budget, and was later picked up by Columbia Pictures. It was released in March 1999 to mixed critical reviews, but was a box office success, earning $75 million worldwide. It was followed by two direct-to-video films: a prequel, Cruel Intentions 2, and a sequel, Cruel Intentions 3.

The Donmar Warehouse production of Christopher Hampton's Les Liaisons Dangereuses is currently playing a limited engagement on Broadway through Sunday, January 8, 2017. Starring Tony Award winners Janet McTeer and Liev Schreiber, and directed by the Donmar's Artistic Director Josie Rourke, Les Liaisons Dangereuses opened to critical acclaim on October 30th.

Watch the 1999 film's official trailer below:

