Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
On March 24, 2017, a group of Broadway professionals took to the stage at PS 125 in Harlem to be part of a panel called BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond. This special event panel was presented by Project Broadway in partnership with Harlem Grown. Over two hundred students between the ages of 7-12 from PS197, PS154, and PS125 came together to be part in an interactive panel where Broadway experts offered insight, education and advice on working on and off Broadway.
Marc Tumminelli owner of Broadway Workshop and Artistic Director of Project Broadway lead the panel that included; Thelma Pollard- Makeup Supervisor at Phantom of the Opera, Chris Boneau - Owner Boneau/Bryan/Brown Press Agent -Chicago, Book of Mormon, Waitress, Kevin Thomas Garcia- Hair & Wigs - Wicked, Kinky Boots, Nicolas Ward - Actor In Transit, On The Town, Kyle Wrentz - Actor The Lion King, Morgan Rose - Actor, School of Rock and Cindy Gardner - IATSE.
For mor information on Project Broadway visit www.ProjectBroadway.org
