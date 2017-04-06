Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel

Apr. 6, 2017  

On March 24, 2017, a group of Broadway professionals took to the stage at PS 125 in Harlem to be part of a panel called BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond. This special event panel was presented by Project Broadway in partnership with Harlem Grown. Over two hundred students between the ages of 7-12 from PS197, PS154, and PS125 came together to be part in an interactive panel where Broadway experts offered insight, education and advice on working on and off Broadway.

Marc Tumminelli owner of Broadway Workshop and Artistic Director of Project Broadway lead the panel that included; Thelma Pollard- Makeup Supervisor at Phantom of the Opera, Chris Boneau - Owner Boneau/Bryan/Brown Press Agent -Chicago, Book of Mormon, Waitress, Kevin Thomas Garcia- Hair & Wigs - Wicked, Kinky Boots, Nicolas Ward - Actor In Transit, On The Town, Kyle Wrentz - Actor The Lion King, Morgan Rose - Actor, School of Rock and Cindy Gardner - IATSE.

For mor information on Project Broadway visit www.ProjectBroadway.org

PROJECT BROADWAY is a 501c3 nonprofit, dedicated to fostering participation in enriching theater arts educational experiences for students who may not otherwise have access to an education in the arts. Project Broadway offers scholarships for children to participate in intensive theater training programs and enriching workshops focusing on self-confidence and exploration of the theater arts. These unique experiences help nurture the development of important life skills, encourage self-expression, and motivate authentic development for students of all ages.
Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
Kyle Wrentz, Thelma Pollard, Cindy Gardner, Kevin Thomas Garcia, Tony Hillery, Marc Tumminelli, Nicolas Ward, Morgan Rose and Chris Boneau

Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
Students

Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
Marc Tumminelli and Students

Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
Thelma Pollard, Kyle Wrentz and Cindy Gardner

Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
Thelma Pollard

Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
Thelma Pollard, Cindy Gardner, Kevin Thomas Garcia, Nicolas Ward, Morgan Rose

Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
Kevin Thomas Garcia, Nicolas Ward, Morgan Rose & Chris Boneau

Photo Flash: Project Broadway Hosts BROADWAY BOUND: Careers in the Theatre and Beyond Panel
Students and Panel


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Holy Cabooses! HELLO, DOLLY! Shatters Shubert Theatre House Record In Just 7 Performances
  • Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Will Announce 2017 Tony Nominations
  • Breaking News: HADESTOWN, SWEENEY TODD, INDECENT, OSLO and More Top 2017 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations
  • BWW Exclusive Video: Stephanie J. Block Steals the Show with 'What Is It About Her?' from THE WILD PARTY at Miscast 2017
  • Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Nikki M. James and More to Channel the Bard for 2017 Shakespeare in the Park Season
  • Photo Flash: Broadway Beauties- First Look at Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in WAR PAINT on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com