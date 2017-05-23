Photo Flash: Lynn Nottage Poses with Fellow 2017 Pulitzer Prize Recipients

Columbia University hosted the 101st Pulitzer Prize ceremony yesterday, May 22nd, at Low Library. The 2017 winners included Jo Becker (The New York Times), incoming Pulitzer Board Chair EuGene Robinson (The Washington Post), President Lee C. Bollinger, Hilton Als (The New Yorker, Columbia professor) and Lynn Nottage (drama, Columbia professor). Scroll down for a photo!

Lynn Nottage's Sweat received this year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This marks Nottage's second Pulitzer Prize. With this award, Nottage becomes the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice. Nottage also joins August Wilson as the only two playwrights of color to win multiple awards in the category. This year's finalists included: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, by Taylor Mac and The Wolves, by Sarah DeLappe.

"It definitely feels different [than it did the first time]," Nottage told BroadwayWorld in April. "I think I'm a little bit older, so I'm little bit more grounded as a playwright and as a person. I can live in this moment in a way that is much more mindful. There has been such an army of support from Kate [Whoriskey] and Oregon Shakespeare, who commissioned it, and The Public Theatre, Arena Stage, and Stuart Thompson and Louise Gund, who produced it for Broadway. There are so many wonderful people who have made this moment possible in a way that allows me to enjoy it."

She continued: "The love that has surrounded this project has made it very different from some of my other projects. I think it's because it so specifically speaks to America in this moment."

SWEAT is currently playing on Broadway at Studio 54. With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat. Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.



