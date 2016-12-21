NEW YORK CITY
Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert

Dec. 21, 2016  

The New York Pops & New York Theatre Ballet performed along with John Bolton who has returned again this year as performer and narrator, special guest Allison Blackwell, and the "Essential Voices USA" led by Judith Clurman at the the Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night before Christmas on December 18, 2016 at 3pm at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

Led by Steven Reineke, The New York Pops family holiday concert is always a joyous occasion. The orchestra celebrates this season with a musical tribute to 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Song, dance, and lots of fun surprises bring Clement Clarke Moore's classic poem to life with a festive helping of Yuletide cheer.

BroadwayWorld has photos from the concert below!

Photo Credit: Maryann Lopinto

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Liza Gennero, John Boton and the New York Theatre Ballet

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Santa and New York Theater Ballet

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Santa and New York Theater Ballet

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Judith Clurman and Essential Voices USA

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
The Entire company with Steven Reneke

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
John Bolton, Santa, Steven Reneke and Allison Blackwell

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Steven Reneke

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
John Bolton and Allison Blackwell

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Allison Blackwell and John Bolton

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
John Bolton

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Allison Blackwell

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
John Bolton

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Santa

Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas


Advertisement

Related Articles

More From This Author BWW News Desk Bio

  • Breaking News: Who Will Get Christian Borle's Golden Tickets? Full Cast Announced for CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
  • Stages Across the Country Will Take Part in THE SANCTUARY PROJECT
  • GREY'S ANATOMY's Kate Walsh and More to Lead IF I FORGET at Roundabout Theatre Company; Cast Complete!
  • Revamped Beatles Show LET IT BE to Tour the U.S. in Early 2017
  • Start the New Year Right- Broadway HD Will Stream HOLIDAY INN in January!
  • The Man is Non-Stop! Lin-Manuel Miranda is AP's Entertainer of the Year