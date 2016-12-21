Photo Flash: John Bolton, Allison Blackwell and New York Theatre Ballet Join the New York Pops for Family Holiday Concert
The New York Pops & New York Theatre Ballet performed along with John Bolton who has returned again this year as performer and narrator, special guest Allison Blackwell, and the "Essential Voices USA" led by Judith Clurman at the the Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night before Christmas on December 18, 2016 at 3pm at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.
Led by Steven Reineke, The New York Pops family holiday concert is always a joyous occasion. The orchestra celebrates this season with a musical tribute to 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Song, dance, and lots of fun surprises bring Clement Clarke Moore's classic poem to life with a festive helping of Yuletide cheer.
BroadwayWorld has photos from the concert below!
Liza Gennero, John Boton and the New York Theatre Ballet
Santa and New York Theater Ballet
Santa and New York Theater Ballet
Judith Clurman and Essential Voices USA
The Entire company with Steven Reneke
John Bolton, Santa, Steven Reneke and Allison Blackwell
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Steven Reneke
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
John Bolton and Allison Blackwell
Allison Blackwell and John Bolton
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Santa
Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: The New York Pops 'Twas the Night Before Christmas