Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal for Atlantic Theater Company's ANIMAL, with Rebecca Hall & More!

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) is proud to announce complete casting for the New York premiere play Animal by Clare Lizzimore (Mint) directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch (Harper Regan, Bluebird).

Animal will feature Kristin Griffith (Atlantic's Bottom of the World), Golden Globe Award nomineeRebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Broadway's Machinal), Greg Keller (Broadway's Our Mother's Brief Affair), David Pegram (Broadway's War Horse), Morgan Spector (Broadway's A View from the Bridge) and Fina Strazza (Broadway's Matilda the Musical).

Animal will begin previews on Wednesday, May 24, officially open Tuesday, June 6 and play a limited engagement through Sunday, June 18, 2017, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16 Street).

Rachel has it all: marriage, house, career. So why does she suddenly have this creeping feeling? Did she leave something behind? Or is there something in the walls...? Her husband thinks she needs time; her psychiatrist suggests positive thinking. But then the visions start. A darkly comic play about the underside of domesticity, the complexity of the brain in chaos, and the thin line between sinking and survival.

Playwright Clare Lizzimore's first play Mint was produced at the Royal Court in London and long-listed for the prestigious Bruntwood Prize. As a director, her production of Mike Bartlett's Bull at The Young Vic received the 2015 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre,premiered at Sheffield Theatres and then transferred Off-Broadway to the 59E59 Theaters.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

