Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala

This past week The Stuttering Association for The Young (SAY) 15th Anniversary Gala honored some amazing people with a performance that featured stars of stage and screen as well and members of SAY. BroadwayWorld has photos from the starry event below!

This year's honorees included JEFFERY BLITZ (director/ writer/producer of Spellbound & "Trial & Error" and Emmy winner for "The Office"), BETTINA and MICHAEL KLEIN (SAY Board Members), and JOE MOGLIA (Head Coach/Executive Director of Football, Coastal Carolina University, & Chairman of the Board, TD Ameritrade). ?

The packed event was hosted by Helen Mirren and KELLI O'HARA. with special guest performers: Lauren Ambrose, Ken Roberson, Krysta Rodriguez, and Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon ended the with an original song. ?

The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY.org) is a non-profit organization that offers innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impacts of stuttering, including Camp SAY; Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs; Speech Therapy, and support groups. To learn more about SAY, visit SAY.org and CampSAY.org.

Photo Credit: Mikiodo



Brandon Victor Dixon at the SAY Gala