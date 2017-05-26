Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala

May. 26, 2017  

This past week The Stuttering Association for The Young (SAY) 15th Anniversary Gala honored some amazing people with a performance that featured stars of stage and screen as well and members of SAY. BroadwayWorld has photos from the starry event below!

This year's honorees included JEFFERY BLITZ (director/ writer/producer of Spellbound & "Trial & Error" and Emmy winner for "The Office"), BETTINA and MICHAEL KLEIN (SAY Board Members), and JOE MOGLIA (Head Coach/Executive Director of Football, Coastal Carolina University, & Chairman of the Board, TD Ameritrade). ?

The packed event was hosted by Helen Mirren and KELLI O'HARA. with special guest performers: Lauren Ambrose, Ken Roberson, Krysta Rodriguez, and Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon ended the with an original song. ?

The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY.org) is a non-profit organization that offers innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impacts of stuttering, including Camp SAY; Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs; Speech Therapy, and support groups. To learn more about SAY, visit SAY.org and CampSAY.org.

Photo Credit: Mikiodo

Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Brandon Victor Dixon at the SAY Gala

Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Kelli O'Hara and Krysta Rodriguez perform with members of SAY Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Helen Mirren and Kelli O'Hara Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Helen Mirren Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Kelli O'Hara Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Krysta Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and Kelli O'Hara Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Honorees Jeffery Blitz and Joe Moglia Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Krysta Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and Kelli O'Hara with the SAY kids Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren Photo Flash: Helen Mirren, Kelli O'Hara, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Part in 15th Anniversary SAY Gala
Chef Marc Vetri


Related Articles


11 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG or A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 for Best Play

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: LOVE NEVER DIES Announces 2017-18 Touring Engagements
  • Tunes from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA and More Featured on Tony Award Season Compilation Album; Track List Unveiled!
  • Glenn Close Stops the Show at SUNSET BOULEVARD to Stop Photo-Taking Audience Member
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Celebrate STAR WARS' 40th Anniversary
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'For Forever' on LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Performs on 'LATE NIGHT'

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com