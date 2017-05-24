Photo Flash: Glenn Close and Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD Bring VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD to Birdland
The Broadway at Birdland concert series was thrilled to present Glenn Close and the cast of Sunset Boulevard in "Vintage Hollywood," a fundraising concert for Bring Change 2 Mind, which works to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.
"Vintage Hollywood" starred Ms. Close and her cast in a series of musical combinations celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood. Lonnie Price oversaw the production, and the musical director for the evening was Michael Patrick Walker
Glenn Close understands that mental health is something that affects all families. Yet, few talk about it. It was not until her sister, Jessie Close, received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and her nephew, Calen Pick, was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder that the Close Family took action. In 2009, her family asked Ms. Close to use her platform to end the stigma surrounding mental illness. In 2010, the Close Family co-founded Bring Change 2 Mind (BC2M), a nonprofit organization built to start the conversation about mental health, and to raise awareness, understanding, and empathy. BC2M develops influential public service announcements (PSAs), including its most recent campaign, #MindOurFuture,has piloted evidence-based programs at the university (UBC2M) and high school (LETS BC2M) levels engaging students to reduce stigma and discrimination, and has created a social movement around change by providing people with platforms to share, connect, and learn.
The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.
Photos by Kevin Alvey
"Vintage Hollywood" starred Ms. Close and her cast in a series of musical combinations celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood. Lonnie Price oversaw the production, and the musical director for the evening was Michael Patrick Walker
Glenn Close understands that mental health is something that affects all families. Yet, few talk about it. It was not until her sister, Jessie Close, received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and her nephew, Calen Pick, was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder that the Close Family took action. In 2009, her family asked Ms. Close to use her platform to end the stigma surrounding mental illness. In 2010, the Close Family co-founded Bring Change 2 Mind (BC2M), a nonprofit organization built to start the conversation about mental health, and to raise awareness, understanding, and empathy. BC2M develops influential public service announcements (PSAs), including its most recent campaign, #MindOurFuture,has piloted evidence-based programs at the university (UBC2M) and high school (LETS BC2M) levels engaging students to reduce stigma and discrimination, and has created a social movement around change by providing people with platforms to share, connect, and learn.
The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.
Photos by Kevin Alvey
Anissa Felix
Bring Change to Mind staff
Britney Coleman and Sean Thompson
Britney Coleman
Brittney Johnson
Company
Company
Company
David Hess
Drew Foster and Lauralyn Mcclelland
Fred Johanssen, Glenn Close, and Michael Xavier
Fred Johanssen, Glenn Close, and Michael Xavier
Fred Johanssen
Fred Johanssen
Glenn Close and company
Glenn Close and Gianni Valenti
Glenn Close and Jim Caruso
Glenn Close and Kevin Alvey
Glenn Close and Siobhan Dillon
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Graham Rowat
Graham Rowat
Jim Walton
Julian Decker
Katie Ladner
Lance Roberts
Mackenzie Bell and Barry Busby
Mackenzie Bell and Barry Busby
Michael Xavier
Michael Xavier
Nancy Anderson and Glenn Close
Nancy Anderson
Preston Boyd
Sean Thompson
Siobhan Dillon
Siobhan Dillon
Siobhan Dillon
Stephanie Rothenberg, Matt Wall, and Stephanie Martignetti