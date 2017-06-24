Photo Flash: GROUNDHOG DAY Chills Before Act Two and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week Groundhog Day takes a second to pose for a photo before act two, and Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins crew takes their last SIP. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



The Drowsy Chaperone (Regional): @1loranicolas Last #sip for The Drowsy Chaperone at Playhouse22. #saturdayintermissionpic #broadwayworld #thedrowsychaperone #playhouse22 #musical #actorlife @officialbroadwayworld

Groundhog Day (Broadway): @broadwayboxcom Ready for Act 2!!! #SIP @groundhogdaybwy

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Throat coat getting me through this two show day #SIP #throatcoat #tea #Glinda #lowerossingtontheatre #wizardofoz

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators (Off-Broadway): @attackmusical Happy Pride from our cast! #SIP #attackmusical #celebratelove #loveislove #matinee @officialbroadwayworld

Man of La Mancha (Regional): @littlesandy67 Love love this crew!!! #manoflamancha #princetonfestival2017 #donquixote #musicaltheatre #impossibledream #SIP #broadwayworld

Mary Poppins (Paper Mill Playhouse) @missjillysue Our final #sip @papermillplayhouse. What a lovely little dream it has been ! @officialbroadwayworld

Anything Goes (Regional): @machaydntheatre All Aboard the SS Mac-Haydn! #AnythingGoes #sip #broadwayworld

Evita (Regional)

Related Articles