ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Click Here for More Articles on ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY

Photo Flash: First Look at Kate Walsh, Jeremy Shamos and More in IF I FORGET at Roundabout

Feb. 8, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Steven Levenson's (The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Dear Evan Hansen) new play, If I Forget, directed by Daniel Sullivan. The cast includes Larry Bryggman(Picnic), Maria Dizzia ("Orange is the New Black"), Tasha Lawrence (Good People), Jeremy Shamos (Noises Off), Seth Steinberg, Kate Walsh ("Grey's Anatomy"), and Gary Wilmes (Irrational Man). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

If I Forget began preview performances on February 2, 2017 and opens officially on February 22, 2017 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement Off- Broadway through April 30, 2017.

If I Forget is a sharply funny, unflinchingly honest new play about the stories we choose to believe, the compromises we can't avoid and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict.

In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father's 75th birthday. Each deeply invested in their own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent. As destructive secrets and long-held resentments bubble to the surface, the three negotiate- with biting humor and razor-sharp insight-how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. If I Forget tells a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Cast Its Spell on Broadway in Spring 2018; Auditions Underway!
  • CABARET Tour Says 'Willkommen' to New Sally Bowles and Emcee
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES to Play Hollywood Pantages in 2018; Season Announced!
  • 2017 Helen Hayes Award Nominations Announced; COME FROM AWAY Nabs 14 Nominations
  • VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga's Spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Performance in Full!
  • Ben Platt, Kelli O'Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More Set For MCC's MISCAST