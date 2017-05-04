Photo Flash: First Look at George Takei and More in PACIFIC OVERTURES at Classic Stage

Classic Stage Company's new production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Pacific Overtures, directed and designed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, opens tonight, May 4 at CSC (136 East 13th Street), and has extended its limited engagement through Sunday, June 18. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the starry ensemble onstage below!

The cast of Pacific Overtures features Karl Josef Co, Marc delaCruz, Steven Eng, Megan Masako Haley, Ann Harada, Kimberly Immanuel, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh, Orville Mendoza, Marc Oka, Thom Sesma, and George Takei.

In the ground-breaking Pacific Overtures, Commodore Matthew Perry sails to Japan in 1853 on a U.S mission to open up trade relations at any cost. The musical tells the tale of a samurai and a fisherman who are caught up in the Westernization of the East. With Pacific Overtures, which first premiered on Broadway in 1976 (directed by Hal Prince), John Doyle continues his highly-acclaimed and award-winning exploration of Sondheim's work, having directed the legendary composer's Sweeney Todd and Company on Broadway, and Passion at CSC.

Costume design is by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision by Rob Berman and musical direction by Greg Jarrett.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

