Photo Flash: First Look at Fiasco's THE IMAGINARY INVALID at The Old Globe

The Old Globe presents the Globe-commissioned world premiere adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid written by Molière and reinvented by the acclaimed theatre group Fiasco Theater. Fiasco last delighted Globe audiences with their inventive reimagining of Into the Woods in 2014. This new take on the hilarious classic tale is directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Directors Jessie Austrian and Noah Brody. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

In addition, The Imaginary Invalid has been extended one week by popular demand! The production runs now through July 2, 2017 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

The acclaimed artists of Fiasco Theater are back! Fiasco delighted Globe audiences with their reinvented Into the Woods, and now they take on one of the greatest comedy writers of all time: Molière. In the outrageously funny masterpiece The Imaginary Invalid, the hypochondriac Argan wants his daughter to marry a doctor so he can save on his medical bills. But she's in love with someone else. Soon the whole household joins in her madcap scheme to save true love and give Argan's doctors a dose of their own medicine. This Globe-commissioned world premiere adaptation will have you in stitches.

The cast of The Imaginary Invalid includes Fiasco company members Jessie Austrian (Broadway's The Importance of Being Earnest and Lend Me a Tenor) as Béline, Noah Brody (Henry V directed by Oskar Eustis, All the Great Books (Abridged) directed by Rachel Chavkin) as Dr. Diafoirus and Dr. Purgon, Paul L. Coffey (The Taming of the Shrew Off Broadway, Asking for Trouble 2016 at Ensemble Studio Theatre) as M. de Bonnefoi, Thomas Diafoirus, and Béralde, Andy Grotelueschen (Cyrano de Bergerac on Broadway, Balm in Gilead with Michael Shannon) as Argan, and Emily Young (Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Off Broadway's The Servant of Two Masters) as Toinette, as well as Kevin Hafso-Koppman (Globe's Picasso at the Lapin Agile, current student in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program) as Cléante and M. Fleurant, and Jane Pfitsch (Cabaret, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Company on Broadway, 27 Dresses) as Angélique.

The creative team also includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen (Sound Design), Fiasco Theater Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld (Original Music and Music Director), Stephen Buescher (Movement), Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager), and Pamela Salling (Stage Manager).

Tickets start at $29, on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox

