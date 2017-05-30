Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at La Jolla Playhouse

Escape to Margaritaville includes brand new music, specifically written for the musical by Jimmy Buffett, along with many of his hit songs that are near-and-dear to fans' hearts. The original story was created by co-book writers Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl") and Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"). Playhouse Artistic Director and three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley directs, and the creative team also includes Tony Award-nominated Choreographer Kelly Devine, Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award-nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor.

Take a look at photos from the show below!

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean's warm, and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Escape to Margaritaville is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

Following the La Jolla Playhouse run, the show will play New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and make a stop at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in November 2017 before sailing into Broadway in the spring of 2018. Visit EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com for more information.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles