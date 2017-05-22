Musical Adaptation of MONSOON WEDDING Heading to Broadway

Forbes reports that Mira Nair's MONSOON WEDDING will be Broadway-bound following its run in San Francisco. Based on the iconic 2001 film, the stage musical had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre on Friday, May 19th and where it will run through July 2nd. Details on when it will arrive on Broadway remain unclear.



Monsoon Wedding features a book by Sabrina Dhawan, music by Vishal Bhardwaj, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nair said of the production, "Now, in the time of Trump, the doors are literally closing between borders. What we are bringing to you in Monsoon Wedding, the play, is a portrait of two things: an India that is complicatedly becoming a sort of real power, but also a portrait of America, since half our story is about America - an America that may not even let us in."

Monsoon Wedding is the perfect storm that starts brewing when family members from around the world descend on Delhi for a nonstop four-day celebration of an arranged marriage between a modern upper-middle-class Indian family's only daughter and an Indian-American guy she's never met. But the bride is having an affair, her father's financial troubles deepen, and dark family SECRETS surface. The forecast calls for drama, love, hope, laughs, and a whole lot of rain.

Cast members include Monsoon Bissell (Shashi Chawla), Meetu Chilana (Grandmother), Emielyn D. Das (Aliya Chawla), Namit Das (PK Dubey), Sharvari Deshpande (Ria Verma), Palomi Ghosh (Vijaya/Naani), Rohan Gupta (Varun Verma), Jaaved Jaaferi (Lalit Verma), Dani Jazzar (Swing), Mahira Kakkar (Pimmi Verma), Namita Kapoor (Swing), Krystal Kiran (Saroj Rai), Michael Maliakel (Hemant Rai), Ali Momen (Vikram/Congress), Anisha Nagarajan (Alice), Andrew Prashad (Mohan Rai/Tameesudin), Alok Tewari (Tej), Levin Valayil (Lottery), Kuhoo Verma (Aditi Verma), and Sorab Wadia (CL Chawla).

Read the article in full here

Related Articles