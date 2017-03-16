Photo Flash: Broadway Hopeful MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Leaves the Station at McCarter

McCarter Theatre Center presents the World Premiere production of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie's mystery masterpiece, Murder on the Orient Express, running now through April 2, 2017. An iconic classic, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express has thrilled mystery lovers from the page, the screen, and over the airwaves since its publication in 1934. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

McCarter audiences will be the first to experience this thrilling story live on stage. In collaboration with the Agatha Christie estate, Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwigand multi-award-winning director Emily Mannjoin forces to present this landmark production of Christie's mystery masterpiece.

The cast features British stage and screen actor Allan Corduner as Detective Hercule Poirot, Veanne Cox (An American in Paris) as Princess Dragomiroff, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh as Michel, Julie Halston (You Can't Take it With You) as Mrs. Hubbard, Susannah Hoffman as Mary Debenham, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) as Countess Andrenyi, Juha Sorola as MacQueen, Samantha Steinmetz (Bedlam's Sense & Sensibility) as Greta Ohlsson, Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as Ratchett/Col. Arburthnot, and Evan Zes(Incident at Vichy) as Bouc.

The creative team features a quartet of Tony Award-winning designers: sets by Beowulf Boritt (Act One, On the Town); costumes by William Ivey Long (15 Tony noms.; 6 wins); lighting by Ken Billington (Chicago); sound by Darron L. West (Peter and the Starcatcher).

Press opening will be this Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.mccarter.org.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

