Photo Flash: Andrew Lippa and More in Rehearsal for THE MAN IN THE CEILING at Bay Street Theater

The cast and creative team are now in rehearsal in New York City, prior to technical rehearsals at Bay Street Theater, for THE MAN IN THE CEILING, Book by Jules Feiffer, Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and Directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton THE MAN IN THE CEILING will run May 30 - June 25. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!

THE MAN IN THE CEILING is about Jimmy Jibbett, a boy cartoonist. A hopeless aptitude if you listen to his father, who wants Jimmy to play ball like a real boy. You'd think his mother would stick up for him, but she's too busy, running here, there, everywhere. Besides she's got her brother Lester to worry about. He writes musicals, but he can't come up with a love song. So Jimmy's only true support becomes the comics characters he invents until, one day, he discovers way up on the ceiling, something new and surprising that will change him and his family.

The production team includes Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor), Ryan Fielding Garrett (Music Director), David Korins (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Walter Trarbach (Sound Design), Andrew Diaz (Props Design), and Meg Murphy (Hair and Makeup Design). Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The production will star Jonah Broscow as Jimmy Jibbett, Andrew Lippa as Uncle Lester, Erin Kommor as Lisi, Brett Gray as Charlie Beemer, Danny Binstock as Father and Nicole Parker as Mother.

Single tickets are now available calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or online at www.baystreet.org.

Photo Credit: Barry Gordin

