Photo Flash: Amber Riley, Billie Piper & More At WhatsOnStage Awards
Last night, winners were announced at London's Prince of Wales Theatre for the 17th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, celebrating the best of the UK's theatre over the past year, as voted for by the audience.
Big winners included Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with a record eight awards, musical Half a Sixpence, with three, Amber Riley for Dreamgirls, Billie Piper for Yerma, Trevor Dion Nicholas for Aladdin, Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's musical The Girls, and Wicked and Les Miserables tying for Best West End Show. Full list of winners here
See pictures from the red carpet below by Ana Maria Wiggins for BroadwayWorld
Jamie Parker and Deborah Crowe
Charlie Stemp and Devon Elise-Johnson
Julian Fellowes
Lauren Samuels
Meera Syal
Amanda Abbingdon
