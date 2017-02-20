Photo Flash: Amber Riley, Billie Piper & More At WhatsOnStage Awards

Last night, winners were announced at London's Prince of Wales Theatre for the 17th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, celebrating the best of the UK's theatre over the past year, as voted for by the audience.

Big winners included Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with a record eight awards, musical Half a Sixpence, with three, Amber Riley for Dreamgirls, Billie Piper for Yerma, Trevor Dion Nicholas for Aladdin, Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's musical The Girls, and Wicked and Les Miserables tying for Best West End Show. Full list of winners here

See pictures from the red carpet below by Ana Maria Wiggins for BroadwayWorld

Related Articles