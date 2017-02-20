Photo Flash: Amber Riley, Billie Piper & More At WhatsOnStage Awards

Feb. 20, 2017  

Last night, winners were announced at London's Prince of Wales Theatre for the 17th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, celebrating the best of the UK's theatre over the past year, as voted for by the audience.

Big winners included Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with a record eight awards, musical Half a Sixpence, with three, Amber Riley for Dreamgirls, Billie Piper for Yerma, Trevor Dion Nicholas for Aladdin, Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's musical The Girls, and Wicked and Les Miserables tying for Best West End Show. Full list of winners here

See pictures from the red carpet below by Ana Maria Wiggins for BroadwayWorld


Related Articles

From This Author Marianka Swain

Marianka Swain Marianka Swain is the UK Editor-in-chief of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and arts journalist, she also contributes to several other outlets, including the Ham (read more...)

  • Photo Flash: Amber Riley, Billie Piper & More At WhatsOnStage Awards
  • CURSED CHILD Wins Record Eight Prizes At 17th WhatsOnStage Awards
  • BWW Interview: Composer and Lyricist Robert J Sherman Talks BUMBLESCRATCH
  • BWW Interview: Actress Amy Morgan Talks TRAVESTIES
  • BWW Interview: Joe Aaron Reid Talks London's IN THE HEIGHTS and DREAMGIRLS
  • BWW Interview: Vicky McClure Talks LINE OF DUTY, THIS IS ENGLAND and Stage Drama TOUCHED
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com