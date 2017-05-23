Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Lilly Awards!
Just last night, the 8th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony, which celebrates women of distinction in the American Theater, honored Julie Taymor, Denée Benton, Micki Grant,Toni-Leslie James, Mandy Greenfield, Madison Ferris, and Beanie Feldstein. Stephen Schwartz was this year's Miss Lilly.
The Lilly Awards are presented by The Lilly Awards Foundation along with the generous support of The Dramatists Guild. This year, the show was hosted by Tony Award-winning playwright Sarah Jones on Monday, May 22, at Playwrights Horizons (416 West 42nd St) with an after party sponsored by Dramatists Play Service. Year after year, the Lilly Awards honors the extraordinary contributions made to the American Theater by women.
The Lilly Awards were started in the Spring of 2010 as a way to honor the work of women in the American Theater. The founders of The Lillys are Julia Jordan, Marsha Norman and Theresa Rebeck. The awards are named for Lillian Hellman, a pioneering American playwright who famously said "You need to write like the devil and act like one too when necessary."
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Girl Scouts
Lynn Cohen
Lynn Cohen
Amanda Green and Kathy Najimy
Kathy Najimy
Amanda Green
Amanda Green
Miriam Shor
Miriam Shor
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Gretchen Cryer
Georgia Stitt
Georgia Stitt
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Martyna Majok
Martyna Majok
David Henry Hwang
Julie Taymor
David Henry Hwang and Julie Taymor
Estelle Parsons
Estelle Parsons
Susan Soon He Stanton
Susan Soon He Stanton
Christina Anderson
Christina Anderson
Denee Benton
Stephen Schwartz and Denee Benton
Rona Siddiqui and Charlayne Woodard
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Ari Fulton
Ari Fulton
Micki Grant
Micki Grant
Stephen Schwartz
Denee Benton
Denee Benton
Mandy Greenfield
Daryl Roth
Daryl Roth
Madison Ferris
Madison Ferris
Taylor Trensch and Beanie Feldstein
Taylor Trensch
Taylor Trensch
Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein