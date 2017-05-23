Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Lilly Awards!

Just last night, the 8th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony, which celebrates women of distinction in the American Theater, honored Julie Taymor, Denée Benton, Micki Grant,Toni-Leslie James, Mandy Greenfield, Madison Ferris, and Beanie Feldstein. Stephen Schwartz was this year's Miss Lilly.

The Lilly Awards are presented by The Lilly Awards Foundation along with the generous support of The Dramatists Guild. This year, the show was hosted by Tony Award-winning playwright Sarah Jones on Monday, May 22, at Playwrights Horizons (416 West 42nd St) with an after party sponsored by Dramatists Play Service. Year after year, the Lilly Awards honors the extraordinary contributions made to the American Theater by women.

The Lilly Awards were started in the Spring of 2010 as a way to honor the work of women in the American Theater. The founders of The Lillys are Julia Jordan, Marsha Norman and Theresa Rebeck. The awards are named for Lillian Hellman, a pioneering American playwright who famously said "You need to write like the devil and act like one too when necessary."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

