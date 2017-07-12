Photo Coverage: Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan Takes First Bows in THE GREAT COMET!

Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, best known for originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, has officially joined the cast of the new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as "Pierre" beginning last night, July 11th, 2017.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

Onaodowan's Broadway credits include Hamilton, Rocky, and Cyrano de Bergerac. Off-Broadway work includes Hamilton (The Public), Luce (LCT3), Neighbors (The Public), and Young Jean Lee's The Shipment. He was in the first national tour of American Idiot and has performed regionally in The Brothers Size, The Royale (Old Globe), Ruined (Berkeley Rep, Huntington Theater, La Jolla Playhouse). Film and TV work includes "Girls," Unt. Spike-Lee, "Law and Order: SVU," "The Get Down," "Ballers," "Blue Bloods," The Super, and Thanks for Sharing.

Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow with romance and passion.

