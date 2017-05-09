Photo Coverage: Meet the Tony Nominees - HELLO, DOLLY!'s David Hyde Pierce

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical nominee for Hello, Dolly!- David Hyde Pierce, as captured by Walter McBride!

Pierce's Broadway credits include: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Award®, Drama League nomination), La Bête, Accent on Youth, Curtains (Tony®), Spamalot (Drama Desk nomination), The Heidi Chronicles, Beyond Therapy. Off-Broadway: A Life, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, The Landing, Close Up Space, Elliot Loves, The Author's Voice, The Maderati, Zero Positive, Summer, That's It Folks!, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, Peter Brook's production of The Cherry Orchard. Film: The Perfect Host, Wet Hot American Summer, Down with Love, Isn't She Great, Wolf, Treasure Planet, A Bug's Life, Nixon, Sleepless in Seattle, Crossing Delancey. Television: "When We Rise," "The Good Wife," "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," "The Powers That Be," and "Frasier" (Emmy®, SAG® Awards).

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!

Related Articles