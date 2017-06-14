Photo Coverage: Marquee Makeover- Broadway Theatres Get Tony-Winning Updates!

Jun. 14, 2017  
The Tony Awards are over and this year's winners are already making sure that the crowds of New York City know how it went down. Below, check out the new marquees of the theatre district!
The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2016-17 awards season.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Tony Award flare at the 'Dear Evan Hansen' Marquee
Tony Award flare at the Bette Midler 'Hello, Dolly' Marquee
Tony Award flare for Laurie Metcalf 'A Dolls House Part 2' Marquee at The Golden Theatre on June 13, 2017 in New York City.
Tony Award flare for Laurie Metcalf 'A Dolls House Part 2' Marquee at The Golden Theatre on June 13, 2017 in New York City.
Tony Award flare for Kevin Kline at the 'Present Laughter'

Tony Award flare for Kevin Kline at the 'Present Laughter'

Tony Award flare for Kevin Kline at the 'Present Laughter'

Tony Award flare for Kevin Kline at the 'Present Laughter'


