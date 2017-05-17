COME FROM AWAY
Photo Coverage: From La Jolla to DC, Seattle to Toronto- COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 300th Performance!

May. 17, 2017  

Come from Away, nominated for seven Tony Awards, has now played 96 performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, but the show's road to Broadway was a long one. Just yesterday the cast celebrated a special milestone- made up from engagements in La Jolla (40), Seattle (47), DC (50), Gander (2), Toronto (65) and Broadway, and the combined performances bring the count to 300!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The cast of Come From Away Photo Coverage: From La Jolla to DC, Seattle to Toronto- COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 300th Performance!
The cast, crew and creatives of Come From Away Photo Coverage: From La Jolla to DC, Seattle to Toronto- COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 300th Performance!
Jenn Colella and Rodney Hicks Photo Coverage: From La Jolla to DC, Seattle to Toronto- COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 300th Performance!
Claude Elliott, Jenn Colella and Beverly Bass Photo Coverage: From La Jolla to DC, Seattle to Toronto- COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 300th Performance!
Claude Elliott and Joel Hatch Photo Coverage: From La Jolla to DC, Seattle to Toronto- COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 300th Performance!
Beverly Bass and Jenn Colella

