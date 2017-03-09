Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!

Mar. 9, 2017  

Yesterday, March 8th was International Women's Day. While many celebrated and demonstrated for women's rights around the world with "A Day Without A Woman," ladies on Broadway (in the midst of a two show day) joined activist group Broadway Strong to show their support in a special way.

To show solidarity and strength as a community, the group gathered between shows on the TKTS Steps in Duffy Square. The organizers of "A Day Without Women" asked participants to don their most festive red apparel and join Broadway Strong as they made some noise on the red steps! #BeBoldForChange

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
#BroadwayStrong

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
#BroadwayStrong Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
#BroadwayStrong Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
#BroadwayStrong Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
#BroadwayStrong Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
#BroadwayStrong Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Hope Easterbrook Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Hope Easterbrook Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
Daniel Quadrino, Kara Lindsay and Ana Villafane


Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!
  • Photo Coverage: Clare Barron Announced Winner at Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Ceremony
  • Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE Marks 100 Performances on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Kids Gather to Celebrate the 21st Annual Kids' Night On Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY
  • Photo Coverage: Julie Halston & More Gather to Support Broadway Belts for PFF

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com