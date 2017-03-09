Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites in Times Square for International Women's Day!

Yesterday, March 8th was International Women's Day. While many celebrated and demonstrated for women's rights around the world with "A Day Without A Woman," ladies on Broadway (in the midst of a two show day) joined activist group Broadway Strong to show their support in a special way.



To show solidarity and strength as a community, the group gathered between shows on the TKTS Steps in Duffy Square. The organizers of "A Day Without Women" asked participants to don their most festive red apparel and join Broadway Strong as they made some noise on the red steps! #BeBoldForChange

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



#BroadwayStrong