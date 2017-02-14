Photo Coverage: Broadway Supports SAY at Paul Rudd's All-Star Bowling Benefit

Broadway came out last night for the Fifth Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit to support SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young. Attendees included: Emily Bergl, Alex Brightman,Geneva Carr, Alexander Chaplin, Nadia Dajani, Melissa Errico, Gilbert Gottfried, Jenna Leigh Green, Mariska Hargitay, Jeremy Hays, Peter Hermann, Seth Herzog, Cady Huffman, James Monroe Iglehart, Richard Kind, Alex Lacamoire, Patrick McEnroe, Greg Naughton, Michael Oberholtzer, Kelli O'Hara, Caroline Rhea, Nicki Richards, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Frank Wood, & many more, as well as SAY kids.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from inside the exciting night below!

The Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds that help send young people who stutter to Camp SAY. Last year's event raised more than $135,000, helping children from families-in-need benefitfrom this life changing camp experience. Paul Rudd said, "To see these kids get in front of an audience and speak, which is difficult for anyone, is incredibly moving. What they do just speaks to the power of joining a group and gaining confidence."

More than 70 million people stutter, including 5% of all young children, and approximately 1 in every 100 adults. "Young people who stutter often face fear, ridicule and bullying, and may eventually silence themselves to hide their stutter. They may also feel isolated and alone," noted Taro Alexander, SAY Founder & President. "This Paul Ruddevent help kids and teens understand that stuttering shouldn't hold them back from anything they dream of doing."

The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY.org) is a non-profit organization that offers innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impact of stuttering, including: Camp SAY;Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs; Speech Therapy,and support groups.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

