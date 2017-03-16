Photo Coverage: Bright Star Carmen Cusack Shines at Feinstein's/54 Below

Carmen Cusack's "Bright Star" never faded and was a gift from the heavens last night as she performed her cabaret act at Feinstein's/54 Below and BroadwayWorld was there.

Cusack, a Colorado native, rose to prominence working in London's West End. Over the course of her 14-year career in London she played Christine Daae in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and Fantine in LES MISERABLES, among many other roles.

She returned to the US in 2006 when she was cast as the Elphaba standby in Chicago sit-down production of WICKED. She was later offered the role full-time on the show's first national tour. She went on to play Nellie Forbush in the national tour of SOUTH PACIFIC.

Other credits include Miss Gardner if the Off-Broadway revival of CARRIE THE MUSICAL, Dot in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and originating the role of Annie in the Chicago production of the new musical THE FIRST WIVES CLUB.