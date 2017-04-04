Photo Coverage: Amber Tamblyn & Cast of Vineyard Theatre's CAN YOU FORGIVE HER? Meet the Press

Vineyard Theatre will present the New York premiere of two-time Pulitzer Prize-finalist Gina Gionfriddo's Can You Forgive Her?, directed by Peter DuBois (SONS OF THE PROPHET, BECKY SHAW). Can You Forgive Her? will begin preview performances on Thursday, May 4 with an official opening night set for May 23.

Amber Tamblyn ("Joan of Arcadia," The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) will make her New York theatre debut in CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?, joining will be Eshan Bay ("House of Cards"), Ella Dershowitz (INTIMACY), Darren Pettie ("Mad Men"), and Tony Award-winner Frank Wood (SIDE MAN).

In Can You Forgive Her?, it's Halloween night, and Miranda is desperate for a way out. She's drowning in debt, may be falling for the man who pays her bills, and is on the run from her date who has threatened to kill her. When Graham and his fiancé Tanya offer her a safe haven, a door opens, for all of them... but is the promise of a better life a treat or a trick? Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo brings her unforgettable dark humor to this timely, ferociously funny story of lost souls grappling with emotional and financial dependence, and the costs of the American Dream.

The company met the press yesterday and you can check out complete photo coverage from the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

