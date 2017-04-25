Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala

National Dance Institute (NDI), the non-profit arts education organization founded in 1976 by legendary New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise, hosted its 41st Annual Gala at PlayStation Theater in New York City last night, April 24. The Annual Gala is National Dance Institute's largest fundraising event, with all proceeds benefitting NDI's award-winning arts education programs. BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

This year NDI honored multi-platinum, international recording artist, songwriter and actor Josh Groban for his passionate support of arts education. The evening was emceed by Tony award winning actor and comedian Bill Irwin, followed by a live auction introduced by actor Alec Baldwin, as well as performances by NDI's young dancers, showcasing the mission, essence, and culture of the program and this year's theme, Harlem. Additional honorees included long-time NDI Board member, Arnold S. Penner and his wife, Madaleine Berley.

Jacques founded NDI in the belief that the arts have a unique power to engage all children and motivate them toward excellence - regardless of background, ability, or socio-economic status. Through NDI's engaging programs, which have been replicated around the world, students learn the importance of teamwork, perseverance, and respect. NDI delivers its immersive arts education programs to more than 6,500 children per week throughout New York City schools and thousands more across the county though 12 associate programs, and internationally with a robust exchange program in Shanghai, China. Since its founding, NDI has impacted the lives of over two million children...free of charge.

