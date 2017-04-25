Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala

Apr. 25, 2017  

National Dance Institute (NDI), the non-profit arts education organization founded in 1976 by legendary New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise, hosted its 41st Annual Gala at PlayStation Theater in New York City last night, April 24. The Annual Gala is National Dance Institute's largest fundraising event, with all proceeds benefitting NDI's award-winning arts education programs. BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

This year NDI honored multi-platinum, international recording artist, songwriter and actor Josh Groban for his passionate support of arts education. The evening was emceed by Tony award winning actor and comedian Bill Irwin, followed by a live auction introduced by actor Alec Baldwin, as well as performances by NDI's young dancers, showcasing the mission, essence, and culture of the program and this year's theme, Harlem. Additional honorees included long-time NDI Board member, Arnold S. Penner and his wife, Madaleine Berley.

Jacques founded NDI in the belief that the arts have a unique power to engage all children and motivate them toward excellence - regardless of background, ability, or socio-economic status. Through NDI's engaging programs, which have been replicated around the world, students learn the importance of teamwork, perseverance, and respect. NDI delivers its immersive arts education programs to more than 6,500 children per week throughout New York City schools and thousands more across the county though 12 associate programs, and internationally with a robust exchange program in Shanghai, China. Since its founding, NDI has impacted the lives of over two million children...free of charge.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Traci Lester

Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Madaleine Berley and Arnold S. Penner Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Allyson Tang and Thomas Wildmann Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Allyson Tang and Thomas Wildmann Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Terrence Mann Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Terrence Mann Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Charlotte d'Amboise and Terrence Mann Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Shirley Young and guest Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Helem Stambler Neuberger and Jim Neuberger Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Christopher d'Amboise Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Christopher d'Amboise Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Charlotte d'Amboise, Terrence Mann and their daughters Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Josh Groban Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Josh Groban Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Charlotte d'Amboise and Tiler Peck Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Charlotte d'Amboise and Tiler Peck Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Tiler Peck Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Tiler Peck Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Charlotte d'Amboise and Josh Groban Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Ashley Bouder and guest Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
Ashley Bouder and guest


Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Playwrights Horizons' BELLA
  • Photo Coverage: NUNSENSE: THE TV SERIES Celebrates Sinfully Funny Launch
  • Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Bill Irwin and More Attend National Dance Institute's 2017 Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Billy Porter Celebrates THE SOUL OF RICHARD RODGERS Album Release at Barnes and Noble
  • Photo Coverage: Wade McCollum & More Preview ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME
  • Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com