Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
The best of Broadway will be performing FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage.
Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10. This year's 106.7 LITE FM'S Broadway in Bryant Park is presented by Aruba Tourism Authority, Lufthansa and Toyota.
This week's installment included performances from the casts of A Bronx Tale, Anastasia The Musical, Avenue Q and Imbible. See all the photos from the event below!
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
106.7 LITE FIM's Delilah hosted today's show
Co-Host from The Play That Goes Wrong Rob Falconer and Greg Tannahill
Delilah, Rob Falconer and Greg Tannahill
Hudson Loverro and members of the cast of A Bronx Taie
Lucia Giannetta and Charlie Marcus
Richard H. Blake and Bobby Conte Thornton
Ariana DeBose and Bobby Conte Thornton
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose and Bobby Conte Thornton
The Cast of A Bronx Tale that includes- Richard H. Blake, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ariana DeBose, Lucia Giannetta, Hudson Loverro, Charlie Marcus, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Michael Barra, Kaleigh Cronin, Rory Max Kaplan, Janelle McDermoth, Jonah Mussolini, Shannon Mullen, Dominic Nolfi, Wonu Ogunfowora, Cary Tedder and Keith White
Charlie Marcus, Bobby Conte Thornton, Richard H. Blake, Lucia Giannetta, Ariana DeBose, Hudson Loverro and Jonah Mussolini
Delilah joins with Charlie Marcus, Bobby Conte Thornton, Richard H. Blake, Lucia Giannetta, Ariana DeBose, Hudson Loverro and Jonah Mussolini
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena
John Bolton, Christy Altomare and Derek Klena
John Bolton, Christy Altomare and Derek Klena
Kate Monster
Kate Monster and Dana Steingold
Kate Monster and Dana Steingold
Grace Choi, Kate Monster and Dana Steingold
Grace Choi, Kate Monster and Dana Steingold
Grace Choi, Kate Monster and Dana Steingold
Rod and Ben Durocher
Kerri Brackin, Nicky and Jason Jacoby
Kerri Brackin, Nicky, Jason Jacoby, Rod and Ben Durocher
Kerri Brackin, Nicky and Jason Jacoby
Kerri Brackin, Nicky, Rod and Ben Durocher
Rod, Ben Durocher, Delilah, Grace Choi, Kate Monster, Dana Steingold, Kerri Brackin, Nicky and Jason Jacoby
Rod, Ben Durocher, Grace Choi, Kate Monster, Dana Steingold, Kerri Brackin, Nicky and Jason Jacoby
Luke Schaffer, Nicole DiMattei, Sarah Hinrichsen and Alex Herrera
Luke Schaffer, Nicole DiMattei, Sarah Hinrichsen and Alex Herrera
Luke Schaffer and Nicole DiMattei
Sarah Hinrichsen and Alex Herrera
Luke Schaffer and Ruthellen Cheney
Anthony Caporale, Luke Schaffer, Ruthellen Cheney and Nicole DiMattei
Nicole DiMattei, Anthony Caporale, Ruthellen Cheney, Luke Schaffer, Alex Herrera and Sarah Hinrichsen