BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park

Jul. 27, 2017  

The best of Broadway will be performing FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage.

Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10. This year's 106.7 LITE FM'S Broadway in Bryant Park is presented by Aruba Tourism Authority, Lufthansa and Toyota.

This week's installment included performances from the casts of A Bronx Tale, Anastasia The Musical, Avenue Q and Imbible. See all the photos from the event below!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

high res photos

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7 LITE FIM's Delilah hosted today's show

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Co-Host from The Play That Goes Wrong Rob Falconer and Greg Tannahill

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Greg Tannahill

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Rob Falconer

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Delilah, Rob Falconer and Greg Tannahill

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Hudson Loverro

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Hudson Loverro and members of the cast of A Bronx Taie

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Hudson Loverro

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Richard H. Blake

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Lucia Giannetta and Charlie Marcus

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Richard H. Blake and Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Richard H. Blake

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charlie Marcus

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ariana DeBose and Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ariana DeBose and Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
The Cast of A Bronx Tale that includes- Richard H. Blake, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ariana DeBose, Lucia Giannetta, Hudson Loverro, Charlie Marcus, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Michael Barra, Kaleigh Cronin, Rory Max Kaplan, Janelle McDermoth, Jonah Mussolini, Shannon Mullen, Dominic Nolfi, Wonu Ogunfowora, Cary Tedder and Keith White

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charlie Marcus, Bobby Conte Thornton, Richard H. Blake, Lucia Giannetta, Ariana DeBose, Hudson Loverro and Jonah Mussolini

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Delilah joins with Charlie Marcus, Bobby Conte Thornton, Richard H. Blake, Lucia Giannetta, Ariana DeBose, Hudson Loverro and Jonah Mussolini

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Christy Altomare, John Bolton and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Bolton, Christy Altomare and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Bolton, Christy Altomare and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Kate Monster

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Kate Monster and Dana Steingold

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Kate Monster and Dana Steingold

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Grace Choi

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Grace Choi, Kate Monster and Dana Steingold

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Grace Choi, Kate Monster and Dana Steingold

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Grace Choi, Kate Monster and Dana Steingold

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Rod and Ben Durocher

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Kerri Brackin, Nicky and Jason Jacoby

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Kerri Brackin, Nicky, Jason Jacoby, Rod and Ben Durocher

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Kerri Brackin, Nicky and Jason Jacoby

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Kerri Brackin, Nicky, Rod and Ben Durocher

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Rod, Ben Durocher, Delilah, Grace Choi, Kate Monster, Dana Steingold, Kerri Brackin, Nicky and Jason Jacoby

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Rod, Ben Durocher, Grace Choi, Kate Monster, Dana Steingold, Kerri Brackin, Nicky and Jason Jacoby

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Luke Schaffer, Nicole DiMattei, Sarah Hinrichsen and Alex Herrera

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Luke Schaffer, Nicole DiMattei, Sarah Hinrichsen and Alex Herrera

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Luke Schaffer and Nicole DiMattei

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Sarah Hinrichsen and Alex Herrera

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ruthellen Cheney

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Anthony Caporale

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Luke Schaffer and Ruthellen Cheney

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Anthony Caporale, Luke Schaffer, Ruthellen Cheney and Nicole DiMattei

Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
Nicole DiMattei, Anthony Caporale, Ruthellen Cheney, Luke Schaffer, Alex Herrera and Sarah Hinrichsen


Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Genevieve Rafter Keddy

  • Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE, ANASTASIA, and More Enchant the Crowd at Broadway in Bryant Park
  • Photo Coverage: FIND YOUR WAY HOME (An Irish Musical) Plays Symphony Space
  • Photo Coverage: The Casts of WAITRESS, CATS, and More at Broadway In Bryant Park
  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents SUPER SHAW WOMEN
  • Photo Coverage: ME & ELLA Opens at The York Theatre Company
  • Photo Coverage: Casts of KINKY BOOTS, BEAUTIFUL & More Sing Out at Broadway in Bryant Park!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com