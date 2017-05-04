Patrick Cassidy to Headline Ogunquit Playhouse's Season Opener MAMMA MIA!

The Ogunquit Playhouse kicks off its 85th Anniversary Season with the international smash hit Mamma Mia!, dazzling audiences on stage from May 17 to July 1.

More than 60 million people from around the globe have fallen in love with the characters, the enchanting story and ABBA's timeless music which makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! This sunny, funny, international sensation unfolds on a Greek island paradise when on the eve of her wedding, a young woman's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited twenty years ago.

Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA's hit songs that include "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and "SOS," combine to make this enchanting show a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

A cast of Broadway veterans will headline the show including Kate Chapman, Jodie Langel, Angie Schworer, David Engel, Fred Inkley, and star of stage and screen Patrick Cassidy.

Starring as Donna is Jodie Langel, who is making her Ogunquit Playhouse debut. Langel has performed on Broadway and National Tours as Cosette in Les Miserables, as the youngest ever Grizabella in CATS, and as the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Her many regional theatre credits include Evita as Eva Peron, and Funny Girl as Fanny.

Angie Schworer returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse to star as Tonya. Schworer was last on the Ogunquit stage as Roxie in 2010's Chicago and as Irene in 2007's Crazy for You. On Broadway, Schworer has appeared alongside Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane as Ulla in The Producers, and received an Astaire Award nomination for her performance in Catch Me if You Can. She's been seen on television in "Law and Order," "CSI," "As The World Turns," and "Smash." She has also appeared in the film version of The Producers.

Starring as Rosie is Kate Chapman, who hails from Broadway to make her Ogunquit Playhouse debut. Most recently, Chapman starred in the cast of Mary Poppins on Broadway, and was a part of the original 2006 revival cast of Les Miserables. Chapman starred as Ms. Claus for five seasons on the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and was a part of the ensemble in the films Chicago and Nine.

Briana Rapa is making her Ogunquit Playhouse debut as Sophie, following her international tour as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Star of stage and screen, Patrick Cassidy makes his Ogunquit Playhouse debut as Sam. A veteran of Broadway, film and television, Cassidy most recently appeared in A Little Night Music at A.C.T. in San Francisco and starred opposite Patti Lupone in Annie Get Your Gun. He also had the honor of recreating the role his father, Jack Cassidy, originated on Broadway in the Dallas Theater Center's production of It's a Bird It's a Plane It's Superman. Cassidy won the 2002 National Broadway Theatre Award for Best Actor for his performance in Elton John's Aida, and was nominated for an Emmy for his performance on the TV Miniseries "Dress Grey." In addition to his lauded performance as Julian Marsh in 42nd Street, Cassidy originated the role of Balladeer in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins at Playwright Horizons, and appeared in Lady in the Dark at City Center's Encores! On television, Cassidy has guest starred on "Law & Order SVU," "Castle," "Crossing Jordan," "Without a Trace," "According to Jim," "CSI Miami," and "ER," among many others.

Returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse to star as Harry is David Engel, who was last seen at the Playhouse as Gomez in the 2014 hit, The Addams Family. Engel most recently appeared on Broadway in Putting It Together and Seussical, as well as the original production of La Cage aux Folles. Engel created the role of Smudge in the original New York production of Forever Plaid, and again in Plaid Tidings and Forever Plaid: The Movie. In addition to his work on the stage, Engel shared an on-screen romance with RuPaul in the award winning musical short film Zombie Prom.

Fred Inkley stars as Bill in his Ogunquit Playhouse debut after his lauded tenure as Valjean in Broadway's Les Miserables. Inkley received a Helen Hayes and Jeff Awards nomination for his performance as Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, as well as a Jeff Award nomination for his touring performance as Valjean in Les Miserables. Inkley appeared as a Guest Artist for the Boston Pops in 2013.

Directing Mamma Mia! is Larry Raben. Raben returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse after directing the 2015 hit, Nice Work If You Can Get It, for which he received an IRNE (Independent Reviewers of New England) nomination for Best Direction. Raben most recently directed Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks for Coyote StageWorks, and Thoroughly Modern Millie for Performance Riverside. He directed the world premiere of Tony winner Joe DiPietro's Falling For Eve off-Broadway at The York Theatre, and Titanic, the Musical at Moonlight Amphitheatre. A founding member of Coyote StageWorks in Palm Springs, Raben has also authored a children's book, Ibby Makes A Wish.

Richard J. Hinds is returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse as choreographer after last choreographing 2015's Saturday Night Fever. Most notably, Hinds recently served as Associate Choreographer on Broadway for Come From Away, as well as Associate Director for Disney's Newsies.

Jeffrey Campos returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Music Director for Mamma Mia!. Campos has worked on numerous performances at the Playhouse over recent years, including 2016's The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Lighting Design is by Ogunquit Playhouse Resident Lighting Designer, Rich Latta, who recently was nominated for Best Lighting Design by the IRNE Awards for his work on the Ogunquit Playhouse's 2016 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Adam Koch returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Set Designer for Mamma Mia!. Koch previously designed the sets for the Ogunquit Playhouse productions of Sister Act and Saturday Night Fever in 2015 and for the 2016 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, for which he received an IRNE Award nomination for Best Scenic Design.

Mark your calendars now and get ready to see every show this year. Season tickets are on sale now and are the best way to guarantee the best seats for the lowest price, starting at only $240 for a five-show or $149 for a three-show subscription. Individual tickets are also on sale and prices start at $52 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511.

The Ogunquit Playhouse, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register, is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine and produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May 17 to October 29.

