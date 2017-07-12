PBS Announces Air Dates for SHE LOVES ME, PRESENT LAUGHTER, HOLIDAY INN & More!
PBS today announced its fall 2017 lineup, as well as the January 2018 broadcast of Tony Bennett: THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GERSHWIN PRIZE, a PBS music special taping this fall to honor the singer, this year's recipient of the Library of Congress GERSHWIN PRIZE for Popular Song. Also announced is a weekly Friday night salute to Broadway from October 20 to December 1st. PBS raises the curtain on three of the Great White Way's most acclaimed recent musical productions. Great Performances presents "She Loves Me" (October 20), "Holiday Inn" (November 24) and a tribute to Harold Prince, the living embodiment of Broadway's Golden Age (November 17), along with the acclaimed revival of "Present Laughter" (November 3) and encores of "In the Heights - Chasing Broadway Dreams" (November 10) and "Hamilton's America" (December 1).
See more details below:
BROADWAY'S BEST, FRIDAY NIGHTS
(Fridays, October 20-December 1, 9-11 pm ET)
Great Performances "She Loves Me"
(Friday, October 20, 9 pm-12 am ET)
Two feuding clerks in a 1930s Budapest parfumerie unwittingly find solace in each other as anonymous romantic pen pals-not realizing their respective correspondents are in fact each other. Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel star.
Great Performances "Present Laughter"
(Friday, November 3, 9 pm ET)
Enjoy a sparkling revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter, a comedy about a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. The cast features Kevin Kline, who won the Best Leading Actor Tony Award, as well as Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen and Cobie Smulders.
Great Performances "In the Heights - Chasing Broadway Dreams" (Encore)
(Friday, November 10, 9-10:30 pm ET)
In the aftermath of the phenomenal success of Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster Broadway musical Hamilton in 2016, Great Performances presents a special encore of "In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams," a performance-documentary chronicling THE STORY BEHIND Miranda's first Tony Award-winning hit in 2008.
Great Performances "Prince of Broadway - A Tribute to Harold Prince"
(Friday, November 17, 9-10:30 pm ET)
Winner of 21 TONY AWARDS (more than any other individual) with a career spanning more than six decades, producer and director Harold Prince is the living embodiment of Broadway's Golden Age, with a peerless resume that includes The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Kiss of the Spider Woman.
Great Performances "Holiday Inn"
(Friday, November 24, 9-11:30 pm ET)
The Roundabout Theatre Company presents a Broadway adaptation of the 1942 movie musical that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. This heartwarming classic with a contemporary sparkle features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy and a parade of Irving Berlin hit songs.
Great Performances "Hamilton's America" (Encore)
(Friday, December 1, 9-10:30 pm ET)
Great Performances follows the creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pop culture Broadway phenomenon, Hamilton, and the history behind it. Interviews with Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Nas, Questlove, Stephen Sondheim and more.
Also on tap for PBS is its signature program LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER, which will present the recent Broadway revival of FALSETTOS at a date to be announced. The show is a poignant and hilarious look at a MODERN FAMILY set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis. Christian Borle stars as Marvin, with Stephanie J. Block as his ex-wife and Andrew Rannells as his lover.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus